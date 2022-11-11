NHL Shout

NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
Dallas Stars NHL
The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with four Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Friday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.

Friday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Friday night (November 11th) sees four massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.

The four games from the NHL tonight include:

  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks
  • Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s four NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Maple Leafs –150 | Penguins +130

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found their true form of late with three wins in their last four matches, only losing last time in OT to the Golden Knights. The Pittsburgh Penguins on the other hand are in dire form, losing seven of their last eight, but did win their last match 4-1 on the road to the Capitals.

Take the Maple Leafs on the moneyline here in a tight, low scoring game of ice hockey.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds

Bet Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins Play
Moneyline -150 +130 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Point Spread -1.5 (+160) +1.5 (-180) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Total Points Under 6.5 (-105) Over 6.5 (-115) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning

Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +125 | Lightning -145

These tow sides are only separated by a point in the Eastern Conference. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won three of their last four games on the road, as well as winning 66% of their last six games. The Washington Capitals on the other hand are in terrible form, losing five of their last six including a heavy defeat at home last time out to the Penguins.

We like the Lightning here on the moneyline in a relatively high scoring game.

Capitals vs Lightning Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning Odds

Bet Washington Capitals Tampa Bay Lightning Play
Moneyline +125 -145 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Point Spread +1.5 (-192) -1.5 (+167) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Total Points Under 6.5 (-115) Over 6.5 (-105) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning

Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 8.30pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars -200 | Sharks +170

The San Jose Sharks are on the road again tonight and look to be up against it having lost five games on the trot, including last time out to the worst team in the entire NHL on form, the St. Louis Blues. They face one of the stronger teams in the NHL in the Dallas Stars who themselves seem to score for fun and sit fifth in the Western Conference on 17 points after 13 games.

Take the Stars on the point spread at -1.5 and over the total points in this one too.

Stars vs Sharks Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks Odds

Bet Dallas Stars San Jose Sharks Play
Moneyline -200 +170 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Point Spread -1.5 (+120) +1.5 (-140) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Total Points Under 6.5 (-110) Over 6.5 (-110) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning

Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild Picks

  • 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
  • 🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST
  • 🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
  • 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken +100 | Wild -120

The Seattle Kraken are arguably the most in form team in the entire NHL winning their last five games including three on the road. They face a Minnesota Wild side tonight who are struggling for form and have been too inconsistent so far this season to have any real impression on a potential play-off spot. Seattle won this fixture just a week ago 4-0 on the road in Minnesota.

We really like the Kraken here to make it six wins on the spin so take them on the moneyline as underdogs and under 6.5 total points here.

Kraken vs Wild Picks

Back Our Picks With BetOnline

Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild Odds

Bet Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild Play
Moneyline +100 -120 NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Point Spread +1.5 (-245) -1.5 (+205) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning
Total Points Under 6.5 (-115) Over 6.5 (-105) NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
