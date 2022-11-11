NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds Including Stars vs Sharks and Capitals vs Lightning

The 2022/23 NHL season continues tonight with four Ice Hockey games to look forward to this Friday evening. Here at The Sports Daily, we are on hand to offer some expert ice hockey picks, as well as the latest odds and betting lines among the current NHL betting markets.
Friday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview
Friday night (November 11th) sees four massive games in the NHL go down. Ice Hockey fans are in for a real treat as some of the best teams from the NHL are in action on the ice today.
The four games from the NHL tonight include:
- Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins
- Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks
- Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild
Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s four NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. We are providing both the best NHL odds alongside some NHL picks for each game:
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks
- 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Maple Leafs –150 | Penguins +130
The Toronto Maple Leafs have found their true form of late with three wins in their last four matches, only losing last time in OT to the Golden Knights. The Pittsburgh Penguins on the other hand are in dire form, losing seven of their last eight, but did win their last match 4-1 on the road to the Capitals.
Take the Maple Leafs on the moneyline here in a tight, low scoring game of ice hockey.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Picks
- Maple Leafs [email protected] -150 with BetOnline
- Under 6.5 goals @ -105 with BetOnline
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds
|Bet
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-150
|+130
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+160)
|+1.5 (-180)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-105)
|Over 6.5 (-115)
Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning Picks
- 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Capitals +125 | Lightning -145
These tow sides are only separated by a point in the Eastern Conference. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won three of their last four games on the road, as well as winning 66% of their last six games. The Washington Capitals on the other hand are in terrible form, losing five of their last six including a heavy defeat at home last time out to the Penguins.
We like the Lightning here on the moneyline in a relatively high scoring game.
Capitals vs Lightning Picks
- Lightning ML @ -145 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -105 with BetOnline
Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning Odds
|Bet
|Washington Capitals
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-192)
|-1.5 (+167)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-115)
|Over 6.5 (-105)
Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks Picks
- 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 8.30pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars -200 | Sharks +170
The San Jose Sharks are on the road again tonight and look to be up against it having lost five games on the trot, including last time out to the worst team in the entire NHL on form, the St. Louis Blues. They face one of the stronger teams in the NHL in the Dallas Stars who themselves seem to score for fun and sit fifth in the Western Conference on 17 points after 13 games.
Take the Stars on the point spread at -1.5 and over the total points in this one too.
Stars vs Sharks Picks
- Stars -1.5 @ +120 with BetOnline
- Over 6.5 goals @ -110 with BetOnline
Dallas Stars vs San Jose Sharks Odds
|Bet
|Dallas Stars
|San Jose Sharks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-200
|+170
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (+120)
|+1.5 (-140)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-110)
|Over 6.5 (-110)
Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild Picks
- 📅 Date: November 11th, 2022
- 🕛 Face-Off: 10pm EST
- 🏟 Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
- 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Kraken +100 | Wild -120
The Seattle Kraken are arguably the most in form team in the entire NHL winning their last five games including three on the road. They face a Minnesota Wild side tonight who are struggling for form and have been too inconsistent so far this season to have any real impression on a potential play-off spot. Seattle won this fixture just a week ago 4-0 on the road in Minnesota.
We really like the Kraken here to make it six wins on the spin so take them on the moneyline as underdogs and under 6.5 total points here.
Kraken vs Wild Picks
- Kraken ML @ +100 with BetOnline
- Under 6.5 goals @ -115 with BetOnline
Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild Odds
|Bet
|Seattle Kraken
|Minnesota Wild
|Play
|Moneyline
|+100
|-120
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-245)
|-1.5 (+205)
|Total Points
|Under 6.5 (-115)
|Over 6.5 (-105)
