NHL News and Rumors

NHL defensemen Drew Doughty and Ryan Lindgren out long term with injuries

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Carolina Hurricanes

One of the top stories in the National Hockey League this week is the fact that two NHL defensemen will be out long term with injuries. New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren of Minneapolis, Minnesota is out at least a few weeks according to Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumours on Wednesday. Then, according to Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff, Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty of London, Ontario is out long term after also being injured on Wednesday.

What were the injuries?

Lindgren got injured in a fight with Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders. The fact that Lindgren fought Mayfield in a game with zero meaning or consequence and got injured in the process must have been extremely frustrating and disappointing to the entire Rangers organization. According to lohud.com, Lindgren was severely cut and dazed following the fight.

Doughty broke his ankle in a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Doughty was battling for the puck with Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson along the boards in the first period when he fell on the ice awkwardly. The belief at this time is that Doughty could be gone between six to 10 weeks. Anyway you look at it, this is a massive blow to the Kings as Doughty is still an elite defenseman in the NHL, and has an amazing resume. His accolades include two gold medals for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games, two Stanley Cup championships and one Norris Trophy.

Doughty in 2023-24

This past season, Doughty had 15 goals and 35 assists for 50 points in 82 games. He was a +15 with 44 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 135 shots on goal, 142 blocked shots, 109 hits, 20 takeaways, and 45 giveaways.

Lindgren in 2023-24

Also this past season, Lindgren had three goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 76 games. He was a +22 with 36 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 73 shots on goal, 103 blocked shots, 114 hits, 14 takeaways and 18 giveaways. Lindgren’s game-winning goal came on December 2 in a 4-3 Rangers win over the Nashville Predators. Lindgren scored on an all-American goal at 5:10 of the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock. Defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho, New York and center Jonny Brodzinski of Ham Lake, Minnesota had the assists.

 

 

 

Topics  
L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19239063_168396541_lowres-2

Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Canucks sign goaltender Kevin Lankinen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22669066_168396541_lowres-2
Ducks name defenseman Radko Gudas ninth captain in franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames
NHL right winger Kyle Okposo retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning name Victor Hedman captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23085308_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks centre Dakota Joshua recovering from testicular cancer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top