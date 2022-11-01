We are closing out the first calendar month of the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season, and a pair of defensemen will be out long term with various injuries. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones of Plano, Texas is out three to four weeks with a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale of Toronto, Ontario is out four to six months with a torn labrum.

How did Seth Jones get injured?

Jones broke his thumb blocking a shot in the second period in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Victor Olofsson of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden scored his sixth goal of the season at the 36 second mark of the extra period from Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden and Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona.

How did Jamie Drysdale get injured?

Drysdale tore his labrum when he received a body-check from William Carrier of the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-0 Ducks loss to Vegas on Friday. Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson of Calgary, Alberta recorded the shutout, his second of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which leads all goaltenders.

Seth Jones 2022-23 statistics

In eight games this season, Jones has four assists for four points. He was a -5 with six penalty minutes, two power-play points, one shorthanded point, 22 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots, 16 hits, eight takeaways and nine giveaways. Jones has one multi-point game. He had two assists in a 5-4 Chicago win over the Seattle Kraken on October 23. Jones had assists on goals by Tyler Johnson of Spokane, Washington and Max Domi of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Jamie Drysdale 2022-23 statistics

Drysdale has zero points in eight games this season. He is a -3 with two penalty minutes, eight shots on goal, six blocked shots, seven hits, and three giveaways. This is Drysdale’s third season in Anaheim after being the Ducks’s first round pick, sixth overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.