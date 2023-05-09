NHL Draft Lottery 2023: Chicago Blackhawks Win No. 1 Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, earning the No. 1 pick. The Blackhawks will most likely use the pick on Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom who has been touted as the best prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Chicago Blackhawks Earn No. 1 Pick In 2023 NHL Draft

Heading into the lottery, the Blackhawks had the third-best odds (11.5%) of earning the No. 1 pick. The Blackhawks are coming off a season where they went 26-49.

This marks the first time since 2007 that the Blackhawks had the No. 1 pick. That year they took Patrick Kane, who they traded to the New York Rangers this past February.

The Blackhawks are expected to take Bedard, who plays for Regina of the Western Hockey League, as their next franchise player.

Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets Will Pick Next

The Anaheim Ducks, who had the best odds of winning the first pick (18.5%), will have the No. 2 pick.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who had a 13.5% chance of winning the first pick, will have the No. 3 pick.

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft draft is scheduled for June 28, with rounds 2-7 on June 29. The event will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Below are the full results from the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery.

Pick Team No. 1 Chicago Blackhawks No. 2 Anaheim Ducks No. 3 Columbus Blue Jackets No. 4 San Jose Sharks No. 5 Montreal Canadiens No. 6 Arizona Coyotes No. 7 Philadelphia Flyers No. 8 Washington Capitals No. 9 Detroit Red Wings No. 10 St. Louis Blues No. 11 Vancouver Canucks No. 12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators) No. 13 Buffalo Sabres No. 14 Pittsburgh Penguins No. 15 Nashville Predators No. 16 Calgary Flames

