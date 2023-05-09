NHL News and Rumors

NHL Draft Lottery 2023: Chicago Blackhawks Win No. 1 Pick

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Two Blackhawks celebrate a goal.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, earning the No. 1 pick. The Blackhawks will most likely use the pick on Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom who has been touted as the best prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Chicago Blackhawks Earn No. 1 Pick In 2023 NHL Draft

Heading into the lottery, the Blackhawks had the third-best odds (11.5%) of earning the No. 1 pick. The Blackhawks are coming off a season where they went 26-49.

This marks the first time since 2007 that the Blackhawks had the No. 1 pick. That year they took Patrick Kane, who they traded to the New York Rangers this past February.

The Blackhawks are expected to take Bedard, who plays for Regina of the Western Hockey League, as their next franchise player.

Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets Will Pick Next

The Anaheim Ducks, who had the best odds of winning the first pick (18.5%), will have the No. 2 pick.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who had a 13.5% chance of winning the first pick, will have the No. 3 pick.

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft draft is scheduled for June 28, with rounds 2-7 on June 29. The event will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Below are the full results from the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery.

Pick Team
No. 1 Chicago Blackhawks
No. 2 Anaheim Ducks
No. 3 Columbus Blue Jackets
No. 4 San Jose Sharks
No. 5 Montreal Canadiens
No. 6 Arizona Coyotes
No. 7 Philadelphia Flyers
No. 8 Washington Capitals
No. 9 Detroit Red Wings
No. 10 St. Louis Blues
No. 11 Vancouver Canucks
No. 12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators)
No. 13 Buffalo Sabres
No. 14 Pittsburgh Penguins
No. 15 Nashville Predators
No. 16 Calgary Flames

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

