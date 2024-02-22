NHL News and Rumors

NHL Eastern Conference Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Sours On Detroit Red Wings Making Extended Playoff Run

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Red Wings NHL

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde sounded relieved he avoided social media last week.

The Red Wings limped through the first two games on a four-game Western road trip last week, losing to Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers by a combined score 12-5.

They rebounded with solid defensive efforts during wins at the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken and will return home Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche. The back-to-back road wins enabled the Red Wings to maintain a four-point lead for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild Card spot, entering Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils, who are struggling to find consistent goaltending, and the New York Islanders were four points behind the Red Wings. All three teams played 55 games.

Vegas doesn’t appear to favor the Red Wings making an extended run for the Western Conference championship. A lot of the betting action surrounding the Red Wings recently listed them as an underdog.

BetOnline Sportsbook favored the Florida Panthers (+400) to represent the Eastern Conference in the upcoming Stanley Cup final.

The Red Wings were listed ninth at +2800.

Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde On Low Playoff Expectations: ‘Whatever’

Being an underdog is fine with Lalonde.

“Vegas hates us,” Lalonde said, as reported by The Detroit News. “I hope they’ve lost a lot of money on us. Someone gave me a stat that we’ve won more games as a Vegs underdog over anyone in the league by a large margin.”

Despite the lack of wagering affection, the Red Wings seek their first playoff appearance since 2016. They have not qualified for the third round of the playoffs since winning the 2009 Western Conference final in five games versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Red Wings’ may lack Vegas’ respect, but Lalonde didn’t sound concerned.

“The projections out there that people send me, we’re still a low 20 percent (to make the playoffs),” he said. “… Whatever.”

NHL Eastern Conference Title Odds 

Here is an early look at the NHL Eastern Conference championship odds, according to BetOnline Sportsbook: 

Teams NHL Eastern Conference Championship Odds Play
Florida Panthers +400 BetOnline logo
Boston Bruins +450 BetOnline logo
Carolina Hurricanes +450 BetOnline logo
New York Rangers +500 BetOnline logo
Toronto Maple Leafs +700 BetOnline logo
New Jersey Devils +1200 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Lightning +1200 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Penguins +1400 BetOnline logo
Detroit Red Wings +2800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Flyers +2800 BetOnline logo
New York Islanders +3500 BetOnline logo
Washington Capitals +10000 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Sabres +15000 BetOnline logo
Ottawa Senators +15000 BetOnline logo
Columbus Blue Jackets +25000 BetOnline logo
Montreal Canadiens +25000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
matthews

Auston Matthews double hat tricks lead to First Star of the Week

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild
NHL Fans Stunned By Minnesota Wild’s 7-Goal 3rd Period, Hat Trick Trio Vs. Vancouver Canucks At Xcel Energy Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL Stadium Series: 79,690 Fans Experience Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Rallying Past New York Islanders In Overtime At MetLife Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Fans React To Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Highlighting 9-Goal Scoring Trend
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Wyatt Johnston
Stars give Predators record setting loss
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Auston Matthews ties Maple Leafs record for most hat tricks in a season with five
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Ohio Stadium
Blue Jackets to host Red Wings in 2025 NHL Stadium Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top