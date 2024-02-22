Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde sounded relieved he avoided social media last week.

The Red Wings limped through the first two games on a four-game Western road trip last week, losing to Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers by a combined score 12-5.

They rebounded with solid defensive efforts during wins at the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken and will return home Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche. The back-to-back road wins enabled the Red Wings to maintain a four-point lead for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild Card spot, entering Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils, who are struggling to find consistent goaltending, and the New York Islanders were four points behind the Red Wings. All three teams played 55 games.

Vegas doesn’t appear to favor the Red Wings making an extended run for the Western Conference championship. A lot of the betting action surrounding the Red Wings recently listed them as an underdog.

BetOnline Sportsbook favored the Florida Panthers (+400) to represent the Eastern Conference in the upcoming Stanley Cup final.

The Red Wings were listed ninth at +2800.

“This is what you ask for. You want meaningful games down the stretch. We had a flirt with it a little bit last year, but we really haven’t been in this position in a long time.” Derek Lalonde said the Red Wings worked hard to get here and he’s excited to see how they handle it. pic.twitter.com/boT7SlDW9I — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 21, 2024

Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde On Low Playoff Expectations: ‘Whatever’

Being an underdog is fine with Lalonde.

“Vegas hates us,” Lalonde said, as reported by The Detroit News. “I hope they’ve lost a lot of money on us. Someone gave me a stat that we’ve won more games as a Vegs underdog over anyone in the league by a large margin.”

Despite the lack of wagering affection, the Red Wings seek their first playoff appearance since 2016. They have not qualified for the third round of the playoffs since winning the 2009 Western Conference final in five games versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Red Wings’ may lack Vegas’ respect, but Lalonde didn’t sound concerned.

“The projections out there that people send me, we’re still a low 20 percent (to make the playoffs),” he said. “… Whatever.”

“You saw what this city did with the Lions this year, and we’re hoping to do the same thing.” Playoffs? Robby Fabbri and the Red Wings are hungry to reach them and make some noise. pic.twitter.com/7dRCbyKDEz — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 21, 2024

NHL Eastern Conference Title Odds

Here is an early look at the NHL Eastern Conference championship odds, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Teams NHL Eastern Conference Championship Odds Play Florida Panthers +400 Boston Bruins +450 Carolina Hurricanes +450 New York Rangers +500 Toronto Maple Leafs +700 New Jersey Devils +1200 Tampa Bay Lightning +1200 Pittsburgh Penguins +1400 Detroit Red Wings +2800 Philadelphia Flyers +2800 New York Islanders +3500 Washington Capitals +10000 Buffalo Sabres +15000 Ottawa Senators +15000 Columbus Blue Jackets +25000 Montreal Canadiens +25000

*Odds current at time of publication