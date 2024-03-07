The Colorado Avalanche didn’t wait until Friday’s NHL trade deadline to make a statement.

Before routing the Detroit Red Wings, 7-2, at Ball Arena on Wednesday night, the Avalanche executed two trades that look like they will bolster one of the league’s deepest rosters.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar registered his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon collected one goal and three assists and Jean-Luc Foudy notched his first career goal to pace the Avalanche (39-20-5), who collected six unanswered markers.

The suddenly struggling Red Wings (33-23-6)?

They need a spark after being outscored 16-5 during their current three-game losing streak. What will Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do to keep the franchise in line for their first trip to the playoffs since 2016?

X (Twitter) fans replied to the Red Wings and Avalanche renewing their old-school rivalry …

Although no longer in the same conference, the playoff history between the @DetroitRedWings and @Avalanche runs deep. It is trending towards both teams making the postseason in the same year for the first time since 2013-14. pic.twitter.com/ngYoqfeyYj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 6, 2024

Remember when …

20 years ago today: Patrick Roy vs. Mike Vernon in “Brawl in Hockeytown” pic.twitter.com/lSgX5tFRph — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 26, 2017

The Avalanche’s front office executed two pre-trade deadline acquisitions Wednesday, beginning with the NHL’s highest-scoring team adding more offense with Casey Mittlestadt, who had 14 goals among 47 points in 62 games with Sabres. The projected second-line center remains one goal and 12 points shy of matching career highs …

We have acquired forward Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram. pic.twitter.com/j39zOkwbNl — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

About an hour later, the Avalanche announced a replacement for the jettisoned Bowen Byram. The young team surrendered a first-round asset for defensive depth. Newcomer Sean Walker likely will skate on the third pairing …

The @NHLFlyers have traded Sean Walker and a 2026 5th-Round pick to the @Avalanche for a 2025 1st-Round pick and Ryan Johansen. The #NHLTradeDeadline is on Friday at 3p ET! pic.twitter.com/dm9ZsPSyIc — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

Colorado’s busy executives made a few pre-game moves to fill out the roster …

We have recalled Jean-Luc Foudy and Ondrej Pavel from the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/J2tIL0MXX7 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 6, 2024

If the projected, versatile lines meet their potential, the Avalanche appear primed for their second Stanley Cup run in three seasons …

Avalanche lines for the Playoffs: Drouin-Mackinnon-Rantanen

Lehkonen-Colton-Nichuchkin

Landeskog-Mittelstadt-Parise

Wood-Wagner-O’Connor Toews-Makar

Girard-Manson

Walker-Jones Georgiev

Francouz They have a million ways to do these lines, every single way looks scary. pic.twitter.com/EYKlZCLVMN — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 6, 2024

Losers of three straight for the first time since before Christmas, the Red Wings may look different after Wednesday’s outing. What is the next step in the “Yzer-Plan?” …

Meeting with the media following Wednesday morning’s skate, J.T. Compher returned to Ball Arena for the first time since departing as a free agent. He was credited with one shot and a minus-2 rating …

🗣️ J.T. Compher There’s still a game to be played tonight! Conpher is back in Denver, taking on the Avs with the Red Wings.#GoAvsGo #LGRW pic.twitter.com/dK4C16v2lF — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports_) March 6, 2024

Avalanche coach James Bednar earned a career milestone Wednesday night …

Congrats, Bedsy! Monsters coaching legend! Thanks for winning us the cup in the CLE! #LightTheLand https://t.co/jNsgEqSvK5 — Jeff (@Cle_TribeFan) March 7, 2024

The Red Wings opened the scoring 1:48 into the first period on the power play. Forward Robby Fabbri deflected Alex DeBrincat’s slap-pass with his skate …

MacKinnon extended his point-scoring streak with a secondary assist on Makar’s first tally, which tied the game at 1-1 at 5:15 of the first period …

MacKinnon extends his home point streak to 31 games. Beautiful puck distribution by the Avs, with Makar finishing. 1-1. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/03ZUb0sB2x — TheAvsReport (@Avs_Report) March 7, 2024

Trailing 2-1, MacKinnon started the Aves’ six-goal surge with his 40th of the season, a power-play tally at 17:07 of the second period …

Nate Dogg fires home an absolute rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2mc3XVaJBK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2024

Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland took time during the first intermission to discuss the team’s moves Wednesday …

Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland gives his thoughts on the Casey Mittelstadt + Sean Walker trades#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8copQHQlm9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 7, 2024

Taking advantage of Red Wings defenseman skating out of position, Mikko Rantanen assisted on Artturi Lehkonen’s 10th goal of the season, which proved to be the game-winner …

What a feed from Mikko Rantanen to Artturi Lehkonen to get the lead! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ZLnm0BJLim — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 7, 2024

Before the Avalanche turned the game into a rout, tempers on both sides flared, like games of old …

Just like the old days. Put the Red Wings back in the Western Conference. https://t.co/npWdE4dZwM — Sir Harvey Cruz (@SirHarveyCruz) March 7, 2024

Capping a dominant second period, Makar scored third of the game and second of the frame, giving the Avalanche a commanding 5-2 advantage …

Connecting on the Avalanche’s sixth consecutive marker, Foudy capped the scoring at 15:25 of the third period …

First NHL goal for Jean-Luc Foudy! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/afzhEZ6tbn — NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2024

Final score: Avalanche 7, Red Wings 2 …

Group effort. Statement made …