Detroit Red Wings

NHL Fans Respond To Detroit Red Wings Proving ‘Everybody Loves (Lucas) Raymond’ After OT Victory Over Montreal Canadiens At Little Caesars Arena

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
nhl red wings in big big playoff game (1)

Trailing by a goal and their NHL playoff calculations beginning to come up negative Monday night, forward Lucas Raymond scored with 1:17 left in the third period and then with 25 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a season-saving 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

With one regular-season game remaining, the Red Wings’ wild card chances hinge on hitting the road and beating the Canadiens on back-to-back nights and hoping for help. “We’ll take it from there,” Raymond told Bally Spors Detroit during a postgame interview.

Down 4-1 following Brendan Gallagher’s second goal at 15:26 of the second period, the Red Wings, who have not secured a playoff seed since 2016, completed their 13th third-period, come-from-behind victory this season.

“This building has been amazing for us,” Raymond said. “Feels good to give back to them.”

X (Twitter) users reacted Monday night to Red Wings’ fans proving “Everybody Loves (Lucas) Raymond” …

After absorbing several big checks and enduring a frustrating opening 50 minutes Monday, Lucas delivered late, depositing the game-winner off assists by Dylan Larkin and Shayne Gostisbehere …

Benefiting from Gostisbehere’s leaping athleticism to keep the puck in the zone with goalie Alex Lyon pulled, Lucas kept the Red Wings’ season alive by forcing overtime by notching his first 30-goal campaign …

Before Raymond’s late-game heroics, the pre-game scene appeared serine at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night …

Coming out of the locker room, the Red Wings looked ready to embrace the playoff challenge …

The Canadiens allowed rookie Lane Hutson to take a rookie lap before his NHL debut …

As fans entered the arena, many discussed the trending news of Kane considering a return to the Motor City next season? …

On his second NHL shift, Hutson created a play along the blue line, leading to the game’s opening goal by Gallagher, his 14th of the season at 4:25 of the first period0 …

One minute 50 seconds later, the Habs claimed control early as Justin Barron connected for a 2-0 advantage …

Red Wings forward J.T. Compher closed out the first-period scoring …

When he gets around to reviewing the game film, Raymond will agree he should have taken the shot …

Opening the second-period scoring, Rafael Harvey-Pinard utilized his speed to give the Canadiens a 3-1 advantage …

As he did in the opening 20 minutes, Compher closed out the second period with a goal, assisted by David Perron and Patrick Kane. For Kane, it was career assist No. 813, moving him into a tie with Mike Modano for second place all-time among US born players. Phil Housley ranks No. 1 with 894 assists …

The Red Wings bench reacted to the game-winning goal, displaying just how much “Everybody Loves (Lucas) Raymond” …

With the Red Wings set to play at the Canadiens Tuesday night, they need another win and the Washington Capitals to lose at the Philadelphia Flyers. Compher looked ahead. “All tonight did is give us an opportunity,” he said, as reported by The Associated Press. “All this did was give us a chance to finish the job” …

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens NHL News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top