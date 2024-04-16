Trailing by a goal and their NHL playoff calculations beginning to come up negative Monday night, forward Lucas Raymond scored with 1:17 left in the third period and then with 25 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a season-saving 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

With one regular-season game remaining, the Red Wings’ wild card chances hinge on hitting the road and beating the Canadiens on back-to-back nights and hoping for help. “We’ll take it from there,” Raymond told Bally Spors Detroit during a postgame interview.

Down 4-1 following Brendan Gallagher’s second goal at 15:26 of the second period, the Red Wings, who have not secured a playoff seed since 2016, completed their 13th third-period, come-from-behind victory this season.

“This building has been amazing for us,” Raymond said. “Feels good to give back to them.”

After absorbing several big checks and enduring a frustrating opening 50 minutes Monday, Lucas delivered late, depositing the game-winner off assists by Dylan Larkin and Shayne Gostisbehere …

Benefiting from Gostisbehere’s leaping athleticism to keep the puck in the zone with goalie Alex Lyon pulled, Lucas kept the Red Wings’ season alive by forcing overtime by notching his first 30-goal campaign …

The Canadiens allowed rookie Lane Hutson to take a rookie lap before his NHL debut …

As fans entered the arena, many discussed the trending news of Kane considering a return to the Motor City next season? …

On his second NHL shift, Hutson created a play along the blue line, leading to the game’s opening goal by Gallagher, his 14th of the season at 4:25 of the first period0 …

One minute 50 seconds later, the Habs claimed control early as Justin Barron connected for a 2-0 advantage …

Red Wings forward J.T. Compher closed out the first-period scoring …

COMPHER 🚨 Timely goal as Compher buries the rebound after DeBrincat hit the post. Detroit NEEDED that after going down 2-0 early. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qp9RbumsWM — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 15, 2024

Opening the second-period scoring, Rafael Harvey-Pinard utilized his speed to give the Canadiens a 3-1 advantage …

As he did in the opening 20 minutes, Compher closed out the second period with a goal, assisted by David Perron and Patrick Kane. For Kane, it was career assist No. 813, moving him into a tie with Mike Modano for second place all-time among US born players. Phil Housley ranks No. 1 with 894 assists …

J.T. Compher with another huge goal off of a beautiful pass from Perron. Crucial to bring Detroit to back within 2. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/ATB6W76bAE — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 16, 2024

The Red Wings bench reacted to the game-winning goal, displaying just how much “Everybody Loves (Lucas) Raymond” …

With the Red Wings set to play at the Canadiens Tuesday night, they need another win and the Washington Capitals to lose at the Philadelphia Flyers. Compher looked ahead. “All tonight did is give us an opportunity,” he said, as reported by The Associated Press. “All this did was give us a chance to finish the job” …

“We know what we need to do." — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 16, 2024