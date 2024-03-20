Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Fans Watch Flu-Ravaged Detroit Red Wings Make Columbus Blue Jackets Feel Sick With Comeback OT Win At Little Caesars Arena

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
red wings beat blue jackets at lla (1)

The Detroit Red Wings were feeling sick.

Following Tuesday morning’s skate, several players suffered from the effects of a flu bug sweeping through the locker room.

The players felt woozy for more than reasons than enduring team-wide viral infections.

With losses in eight of nine outings, the Red Wings entered the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets seeking medicine for their three-week illness.

Red Wings right winger Patrick Kane administered some relief, scoring 48 seconds into overtime, securing a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

“That’s an elite, elite playmaker that does great stuff at key times,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said, as reported by The Associated Press. “His goal in overtime, I’m not sure there’s enough space for a puck to get in and he finds a way to get it in.”

Lucas Raymond forced the extra stanza by scoring his second goal with 13 seconds remaining.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Red Wings moving past the Washington Capitals for the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. The Caps, however, have two games in hand …

Kane and Raymond had a lot to talk about after the come-from-behind victory …

Kane tallied the game-winner from the left circle, narrowly beating Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (23 saves). Kane also added two assists Tuesday. He has registered at least one point in five straight games after going pointless for four consecutive outings – all losses – March 2-9 …

The teams will meet again in a different setting March 1, 2025, at Ohio Stadium before an expected crowd of 102,000. The Red Wings are 2-0-2 in outdoor games. It will be the Blue Jackets’ first Stadium Series experience. Some fans, like @JacketsLindsey, can’t wait …

With the flu bug making its way through the Red Wings’ locker room and Jake Walman unavailable, a link to the Red Wings’ defensive future, Simon Edvinsson, arrived from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins before Tuesday’s morning skate …

A possible goaltending link to the Red Wings’ future signed his first professional contract Tuesday …

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets’ general manager is providing another link to the future of several NHL organizations …

The (playoff) flags were waving prior to the opening faceoff Tuesday night in Detroit …

With the Red Wings lagging through the opening 10 minutes of the first period, Raymond revived the roster with a second-period tally, connecting on a one-timer from a power-play feed from Robby Fabbri …

Have a “bad to the bone” day, Vladdy …

Raymond, who has collected seven goals in his last five outings, has a career-high 24 tallies. His timely, third-period tally Tuesday could have been one of his biggest this season …

Opening the game’s scoring on a breakaway, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was also credited with primary assists on tallies by Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier. The Blue Jackets, who opened a five-game road trip, have dropped five of six …

Taking over for Alex Lyon, James Reimer, after allowing two first-period goals, compiled 32 saves. Could Reimer, who turned 36 last week, rise to the occasion over the Red Wings’ final 13 games? The franchise has not qualified for the playoffs since 2016 …

Final score: Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) …

Addressing the media after the game, Kane said: “Obviously, that’s a huge win for us and hopefully it gives us some momentum. Hopefully, we can look back at this game at some point as a big turning point.” …

Topics  
Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors NHL Stadium Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top