The Detroit Red Wings were feeling sick.

Following Tuesday morning’s skate, several players suffered from the effects of a flu bug sweeping through the locker room.

The players felt woozy for more than reasons than enduring team-wide viral infections.

With losses in eight of nine outings, the Red Wings entered the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets seeking medicine for their three-week illness.

Red Wings right winger Patrick Kane administered some relief, scoring 48 seconds into overtime, securing a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

“That’s an elite, elite playmaker that does great stuff at key times,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said, as reported by The Associated Press. “His goal in overtime, I’m not sure there’s enough space for a puck to get in and he finds a way to get it in.”

Lucas Raymond forced the extra stanza by scoring his second goal with 13 seconds remaining.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Red Wings moving past the Washington Capitals for the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. The Caps, however, have two games in hand …

Red Wings win, Islanders lose, and Detroit is back in a Wild Card spot (for now). Crucial, crucial win tonight. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/2r0bfHyOeg — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) March 20, 2024

Kane and Raymond had a lot to talk about after the come-from-behind victory …

We hear from two of the heroes in the Red Wings' 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets — Lucas Raymond, who scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 12.6 seconds left in the third; and Patrick Kane, who had the overtime winner.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/vwY0gcoMHO — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 20, 2024

Kane tallied the game-winner from the left circle, narrowly beating Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (23 saves). Kane also added two assists Tuesday. He has registered at least one point in five straight games after going pointless for four consecutive outings – all losses – March 2-9 …

PATRICK KANE OVERTIME WINNER! 🚨 SHOWTIME. 🎬 WHAT A FINISH, OH MY. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/mDB0NHQfJX — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 20, 2024

The teams will meet again in a different setting March 1, 2025, at Ohio Stadium before an expected crowd of 102,000. The Red Wings are 2-0-2 in outdoor games. It will be the Blue Jackets’ first Stadium Series experience. Some fans, like @JacketsLindsey, can’t wait …

With the flu bug making its way through the Red Wings’ locker room and Jake Walman unavailable, a link to the Red Wings’ defensive future, Simon Edvinsson, arrived from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins before Tuesday’s morning skate …

Simon in the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/QRlKAd8nIy — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 19, 2024

A possible goaltending link to the Red Wings’ future signed his first professional contract Tuesday …

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed goaltender Carter Gylander to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Gylander will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/scvyFAwQfR — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets’ general manager is providing another link to the future of several NHL organizations …

We are beyond excited to share that our very own Rick Nash has been named the General Manager of Hockey Canada for the upcoming IIHF World Championships! Congratulations Rick!!! 📝 https://t.co/GKIDIahRRv @HockeyCanada | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/nXNu8vyGjq — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 19, 2024

The (playoff) flags were waving prior to the opening faceoff Tuesday night in Detroit …

Getting ready for puckdrop. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/1H07PeGLue — Carole L. | Spartan for Life | Colburn (@techlady56) March 19, 2024

With the Red Wings lagging through the opening 10 minutes of the first period, Raymond revived the roster with a second-period tally, connecting on a one-timer from a power-play feed from Robby Fabbri …

If Detroit does win this dogfight and ends up in a playoff spot, nobody will deserve more credit than Lucas Raymond. Turning into a true star right in front of us. He's been fantastic all season, but the way he has elevated his game when the team needed it most is unreal. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/NWI5hQZaLV — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 20, 2024

Have a “bad to the bone” day, Vladdy …

Always love to see Konstantinov in the LCA. Happy Birthday, Vladdy! "Bad to the bone!" – Mickey Redmond#LGRW pic.twitter.com/E3hDXRDq0R — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) March 20, 2024

Raymond, who has collected seven goals in his last five outings, has a career-high 24 tallies. His timely, third-period tally Tuesday could have been one of his biggest this season …

LUCAS RAYMOND TIES IT WITH 13 SECONDS LEFT 🚨 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/0yKKu5hZWd — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 20, 2024

Opening the game’s scoring on a breakaway, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was also credited with primary assists on tallies by Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier. The Blue Jackets, who opened a five-game road trip, have dropped five of six …

The Hometown Kid does well…for the opposition. Zach Werenski gives the @BlueJacketsNHL a 1-0 lead over the Red Wings on a breakaway goal early in the first period in Detroit.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/hrl7Wdv7Zs — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) March 19, 2024

Taking over for Alex Lyon, James Reimer, after allowing two first-period goals, compiled 32 saves. Could Reimer, who turned 36 last week, rise to the occasion over the Red Wings’ final 13 games? The franchise has not qualified for the playoffs since 2016 …

Final score: Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) …

Addressing the media after the game, Kane said: “Obviously, that’s a huge win for us and hopefully it gives us some momentum. Hopefully, we can look back at this game at some point as a big turning point.” …

FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/XG7UChDTUs — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 20, 2024