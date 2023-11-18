NHL Global Series: International Fans Witness Toronto Maple Leafs Score 3 In 3rd, Rally Past Detroit Red Wings in Sweden

The Detroit Red Wings will depart Sweden a bit dazed and confused.

As part of the four-team NHL Global Series, the Red Wings nearly had an incredible midseason adventure. Instead, they will head back to the United States with just one of four possible points.

The Red Wings nearly pulled off a four-goal rally Thursday, but they fell 5-4 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Twitter users responded Friday to how the Red Wings yielded three third-period goals during a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Stockholm scene …

To get loose, the Maple Leafs engaged in their Friday morning skate …

Maple Leafs morning skate at Avicii Arena 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/GKaGI2JY9E — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) November 17, 2023

As part of the event’s festivities, Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom was presented with a prestigious honor …

Last night, Nick Lidstrom was awarded the inaugural Borje Salming Courage Award. The honor is given to the Europe-born NHL alum who “has been a positive influence in their community & best embodies Borje Salming’s lasting legacy.” pic.twitter.com/WMpnVq7xwO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 17, 2023

On the international stage, the fashion-conscious Red Wings arrived at the arena dressed for success Friday. In the end, they could have used a different look …

Final fits in Sweden. 👔🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/DbX0LgBmX4 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 17, 2023

Sharing a personal side of Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, a Stockholm native who entered Friday with 10 goals among 22 points during a 15-game point streak …

60 seconds with Willy 😎 pic.twitter.com/rPgF1FbkjP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 17, 2023

Nylander revealed his secret power: candy …

Sweden Sweets pt. 1 🍫🍬 pic.twitter.com/xqu6lfPK0s — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 16, 2023

Nylander, who scored the Maple Leaf’s tying goal in the third period, hosted nearly 100 family and friends …

Probably the most real Nylander goal call of all time pic.twitter.com/iRzrkWtSiL — william nylander 4th-place lady byng voter (@mostlyleafies) November 18, 2023

Nylander’s grandmother witnessed Nylander play in person as an NHLer for the first time. He responded by extending his season-opening points streak to a team-record 16 outings …

William Nylander’s grandmother got to see him play NHL hockey live for the very first time tonight – and what a game it was! #NHLGlobalSeries pic.twitter.com/1D8zJFH44i — NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2023

Capping off a three-point effort, Maple Leafs center John Tavares scored the game-winner, off a secondary assist from Nylander, at 14:27 of the third period …

WHAT A PASS BY BERT TO JT AND THE LEAFS ARE UP 3-2 Baby pic.twitter.com/VnQ7GvX42y — Steven (@leafsfan_3416) November 17, 2023

The final score …

Selecting the first star of the game was an obvious choice …

Player of the game in front of Grandma for William Nylander. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/vvJk4GCsKG — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) November 17, 2023

New goalie Alex Lyon spoke about dropping his Detroit debut …

We hear from goaltender Alex Lyon, who made 26 saves in his Red Wings debut today against Toronto.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/fOVHIFWAqI — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 17, 2023

Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi was all smiles after scoring a goal and earning an assist against his former team …

Nylander spoke about the special hometown experience …

“Family, Swedish fans… and obviously the win.” William Nylander on what he’ll remember about today. He used the word ‘special’ six times to describe how he felt and may he never forget it. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Xmj8XlKsgE — din (@klooowry) November 18, 2023