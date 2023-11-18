Detroit Red Wings

NHL Global Series: International Fans Witness Toronto Maple Leafs Score 3 In 3rd, Rally Past Detroit Red Wings in Sweden

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
maple leafs red wings in sweden (1)

NHL Global Series: International Fans Witness Toronto Maple Leafs Score 3 In 3rd, Rally Past Detroit Red Wings in Sweden

The Detroit Red Wings will depart Sweden a bit dazed and confused.

As part of the four-team NHL Global Series, the Red Wings nearly had an incredible midseason adventure. Instead, they will head back to the United States with just one of four possible points.

The Red Wings nearly pulled off a four-goal rally Thursday, but they fell 5-4 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Twitter users responded Friday to how the Red Wings yielded three third-period goals during a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Stockholm scene …

To get loose, the Maple Leafs engaged in their Friday morning skate …

As part of the event’s festivities, Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom was presented with a prestigious honor …

On the international stage, the fashion-conscious Red Wings arrived at the arena dressed for success Friday. In the end, they could have used a different look …

Sharing a personal side of Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, a Stockholm native who entered Friday with 10 goals among 22 points during a 15-game point streak …

Nylander revealed his secret power: candy …

Nylander, who scored the Maple Leaf’s tying goal in the third period, hosted nearly 100 family and friends …

Nylander’s grandmother witnessed Nylander play in person as an NHLer for the first time. He responded by extending his season-opening points streak to a team-record 16 outings …

Capping off a three-point effort, Maple Leafs center John Tavares scored the game-winner, off a secondary assist from Nylander, at 14:27 of the third period …

The final score …

Selecting the first star of the game was an obvious choice …

New goalie Alex Lyon spoke about dropping his Detroit debut …

Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi was all smiles after scoring a goal and earning an assist against his former team …

Nylander spoke about the special hometown experience …

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins
Arrow to top