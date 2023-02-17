As the Carolina Hurricanes step on the NHL’s main stage by hosting Saturday’s Stadium Series against the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium, a main attraction will be missing from the prime-time event.

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is not expected to dress for the showcase matchup after the passing of his father. Ovechkin has been away from the Capitals since Tuesday’s morning skate. The next day, Ovechkin, who ranks second in NHL history with 812 goals, announced his family’s news via social media.

“Today my father passed away. I thank everyone for their support but ask that you be understanding and not disturb my family at such a hard time for us! Thank you,” Ovechkin posted in Russian, his native language.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Ovechkin will be away from the team for “the foreseeable future,” according to NHL.com.

Durable throughout his 18-year career, Ovechkin, 37, paces the Capitals with 32 goals in 54 appearances. He had missed only 48 previous games.

Oilers’ Connor McDavid One Point Shy Of 100

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid needs one point to become the first skater to reach the 100-point milestone this season. He could reach the mark during Friday’s contest against the visiting New York Rangers.

One of the best players in the NHL, McDavid remained poised to eclipse the century mark for the sixth time in seven seasons. He entered Friday leading the league with 42 goals and 99 points.

McDavid has not faced the Rangers since Nov. 5, 2021. That’s when he created an all-time highlight, weaving around four defenders before scoring the game-tying goal with 2:59 left in the third period. It led to the Oilers’ 6-5 overtime win.

Friday’s Ice Chips

Alex DeBrincat will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for the first time since he was traded to the Ottawa Senators for draft assets, including the 2022 No. 7 overall pick. … Adrian Kempe seeks to continue his scoring surge as the Los Angeles Kings host the slumping Anaheim Ducks, who have dropped three-straight games. Kempe scored seven goals in his previous three outings, including four against the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday. … Center Brock Nelson carried an 11-game point streak into the New York Islanders’ match against the visiting Penguins.