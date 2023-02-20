It’s time for the Detroit Red Wings to get Jakub Vrana in the lineup.

But who is going to come out and watch Tuesday’s matchup at the Washington Capitals from the press box? That’s the question the Red Wings’ coaching staff faces.

With the NHL’s trade deadline approaching March 3, Vrana enters the lineup, allowing other general managers to get a look at the skilled, but unreliable left winger. Vrana has the talent to produce as a top-six forward on a contender, but injuries and a stint on the players’ assistance program earlier this season have derailed his ice time.

In 323 career outings, Vrana has scored 98 goals and was credited with 91 assists.

“We would like to get him in (Tuesday),” Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde told the Detroit Free Press following Monday’s practice. “The potential of him scoring is intriguing.

“We are stuck on who to take out.”

Three points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild spot, the Red Wings (26-21-8) must overcome three teams and the Capitals (28-24-6) are one of them.

Look for forward Dominik Kubalik to be listed as a healthy scratch Tuesday.

I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at. pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) June 30, 2021

Jonathan Toews Stepping Away From Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not dress until he starts feeling better from the effects of long COVID-19, according to NHL.com.

“We know this has been a real difficult period for him,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told NHL.com. “We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice.

“We’ll take it day-by-day, but the hope is he can still play some games here down the stretch.”

Toews has not played since a 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 28 and has not practiced since Feb. 5.

Toews sat out all of 2020-21 with chronic immune response syndrome.

Avalanche Ailing Along Blue Line

The Colorado Avalanche are dealing with injury issues along the blue line as they contend for a Central Division title.

Defenseman Erik Johnson is out indefinitely with a broken ankle, but could return by the Stanley Cup playoffs, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

Defenseman Cale Makar (upper body) also sat out Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Makar had just returned from a four-game absence with a head injury.

Nathan MacKinnon, who compiled three goals among nine points, was named the NHL’s second star last week.

The Avalanche (31-19-5), who are off until Friday’s visit to the Winnipeg Jets, are two points behind the second-place Jets.