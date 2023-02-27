The Detroit Red Wings have lost forward Michael Rasmussen for an undetermined time frame but gained a “huge” addition with the return of forward Lucas Raymond.

Raymond is expected to dress as the Red Wings play at the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The teams will play back-to-back games.

Sidelined since Feb. 9 with a lower-body injury, Raymond is slated to play on the second line centered by Andrew Copp and flanked by Robby Fabbri.

In 50 games, Raymond, who fought off a slow start, has collected 15 goals among 33 points.

“A big spark,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said, as reported by NHL.com. “He’s been good over the last few practices. Hopefully, he’s right where he left off. A big piece in our top six.”

Rasmussen departed Saturday’s 3-0 loss after absorbing a Zach Bogosian shot off his knee.

“He’s out indefinitely,” Lalonde said. “I don’t foresee (a return) any time soon.”

The Red Wings enter Monday’s action three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Your newest Canuck, Vitali Kravtsov! pic.twitter.com/OnbLxjDdlD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2023

Canucks Make Moves Before Facing Stars

The Vancouver Canucks will be without top-six forward J.T. Miller, who aggravated a lower-body injury during Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. He is listed as week-to-week.

Miller, who scored a career-high 32 goals and 99 points last season, had 20 tallies and 34 assists in 59 games before his latest injury.

The Canucks also announced Ethan Bear was moved to injured reserve after being struck in the face with a puck Saturday. The 25-year-old defenseman was injured 37 seconds into the game when Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s deflected shot hit Bear in front of the net. He immediately dropped to the ice and skated to the locker room.

Replacing Bear, defenseman Noah Juulsen was re-called from Abbotsford of the AHL and is expected to dress for Monday’s match at the Dallas Stars.

David Poile, the only general manager in the history of the Nashville Predators, announced today he is going to retire. Barry Trotz, the franchise’s first-ever and winningest head coach, takes the reins as general manager on July 1, 2023.https://t.co/ExhxARX9OA — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 26, 2023

Predators’ Only GM, David Poile, To Step Down After Season

David Poile, the longest-tenured general manager in NHL history, announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Poile, the only GM in the Nashville Predators’ history, plans to step aside as president of hockey operations and GM on June 30 but will remain with the franchise in an advisory role. Ex-Predators coach Barry Trotz will assume GM duties on July 1.

“This is a decision that is best for me personally and best for the Nashville Predators,” Poile told NHL.com. “For the Predators, I believe it is time for a new voice and a new direction.”

Poile has been the Predators’ GM since July 9, 1997, a year before the then-expansion team started play in 1998-99. Poile served as the Washington Capitals’ GM from 1982-97.

Among Poile’s highlights in “Smashville,” the Predators advanced to the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.