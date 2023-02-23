Ten days remain before the NHL trade deadline.

Before March 3, deals will be brokered, and rumors will continue smoldering among the league’s wheelers and dealers.

Over the next week and a half, whispers of the Montreal Canadiens having trouble shipping away anyone from their roster will persist.

The likelihood of the Vancouver Canucks trading Brock Boeser to the Minnesota Wild could gain steam.

Is there any player the St. Louis Blues are not offering to any general manager who will listen?

Debates could continue about whether the Boston Bruins will pull the trigger for Columbus Blue Jackets’ Vladislav Gavrikov.

Stay tuned, the next 10 days should be full of drama.

The action continued Wednesday.

Senators Strike Deal With Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators sent defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft assets to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

The move is viewed as a salary dump by the Senators. Zaitsev has one season remaining on his deal that calls for him to make $4.5 million in 2023-24. The Senators have $21 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com.

The Blackhawks also receive a 2023 second-round draft pick and a ‘26 fourth-rounder in the deal.

NEWS: The Golden Knights have acquired Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick. #VegasBorn https://t.co/dbvcK80Bsr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 22, 2023

Vegas Acquires Dysin Mayo For Shea Weber’s Rights, Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday dealt defenseman Dysin Mayo to the Arizona Coyotes’ organization for the rights to veteran blueliner Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

The deal sends Weber’s contract, a $7.9 million cap hit through 2025-56, to the Golden Knights, while the Coyotes get Mayo’s annual salary of $950,000 in return. The Golden Knights appear to save approximately $2 million in salary-cap space.

Mayo, 26, has appeared in 82 career NHL games the past two seasons, compiling four goals among 12 points. He dressed for 15 matches this season. Mayo has collected two goals and five assists in a 26 AHL outing this season for the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Golden Knights assigned Mayo to the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

Weber has appeared in 1,038 NHL games, but a lower-body injury has kept him sidelined since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals.

NHL insider links Patrick Kane to the Edmonton Oilers. pic.twitter.com/fOxY2rfSHc — Hockey Feed (@HockeyFeedHF) February 20, 2023

Could Patrick Kane Join Oilers High-Scoring Offense

One of the biggest trade rumors swirling around NHL circles is if Blackhawks’ star Patrick Kane will waive his no-trade clause and join the Oilers’ high-octane offense.

Some NHL insiders speculate the Oilers need to reinforce their defensive corps. That would mean landing San Jose’s Erik Karlsson. But the talk of Kane joining the Oilers and flanking either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would make the Oilers’ offense one of the best in the NHL. Like it’s not now.

Sportsnet recently advocated Oilers GM Ken Holland to, in part, dangle Warren Foegele, Jesse Puljujarvi, and a first-round draft pick to help pry Kane from the Blackhawks.

With 218 goals, the Oilers entered Wednesday’s action as the highest-scoring team in the NHL. They held the Western Conference’s first wild-card spot but were tied with the Seattle Kraken for third place in the Pacific Division, three points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights and one point behind the Los Angeles Kings.

Three clubs appear to be the frontrunners for Kane’s services: The Oilers, Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.