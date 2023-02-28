NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Parity Powering the Drive To Deal

If you think that the NHL Conference races are tight you wouldn’t be mistaken. For example, as of Monday night, four teams are within three points of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot. It’s even closer in the West. All that parity could mean a plethora of trade deadline deals.

In the West, two teams are within six points of the Seattle Kraken for the final wild-card spot. The Western Conference is also the place where six points separate the Kraken from the first-place Vegas Golden Knights, It’s in the West where one of four teams have a chance at winning both the Central and the Pacific Divisions. If you want parity, look to the NHL.

The Maple Leafs and Blackhawks make a deal

Toronto obtained defenseman Jacke McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty, along with two future conditional fifth-rounders. The Blackhawks get a conditional 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.

The Predators land a tough guy

The Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning agreed on a deal involving forward Tanner Jeannot. He’s described as hard-nosed, relentless, a brawler and he likes contact. Jeannot is fourth in the NHL in hits with 213 and he’s also got 130 penalty minutes.

In exchange for the 25-year-old Jeannot, the Predators’ Cal Foote, and five draft picks including a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected) a second-rounder in 2024, plus third, fourth, and fifth-round selections in 2023.

What’s up with Vladislav Gavrikov?

Right behind Chicago’s Patrick Kane, the second most popular trade name is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. He’s been scratched seven games in a row because of a trade possibility and by all accounts wants to play. He’s just 27 years old and carries a low $2.8 million dollar contract,. For all intents and purposes, he was ready to become a Boston Bruin on February 11. But that deal imploded when Boston obtained Dmitry Orlov. He’s a strong shot blocker and a quality penalty killer but he’s not playing and it seems like a waste of talent.