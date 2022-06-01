News

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 1

Jon Conahan
The Conference Finals for the Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and it’s an exciting time for hockey fans and bettors. Continue reading for our best NHL picks of the day.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 1): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-130)

This series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers is going to offer one of the best Conference Finals in terms of goalies that we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s going to be an interesting series to predict, but with game 1 being in New York, this could be a time for the Rangers to get a win.

However, the Tampa Bay Lightning have arguably been the best team in the entire playoffs throughout the first two rounds and there’s really no reason to think that they won’t find a way to take care of business here in game 1.

If they were able to go to Florida and beat the Panthers twice on their home ice, there’s a great chance that they’re going to do that to the Rangers as well.

Take the Lightning Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Lightning
Odds +110 -130
Odds +110 -130 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright and for the game to go over 4.5 goals. In order to get the 4.5-goal total, you’re going to have to use the alt goal line.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +135 odds at BetOnline.

News NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
