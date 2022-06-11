NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 11

We will have a game 6 on Saturday as the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off in Tampa Bay. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best NHL bets for Thursday night.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 11): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-190)

Picking this game between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is going to be one the toughest that we have had to have to pick this NHL season. Obviously, there are nights when we feel much more confident about some of our picks, but this one can truly go either way.

One thing to keep in mind here is that the Tampa Bay Lightning have played great hockey on their home ice this season. In the playoffs alone, Tampa Bay is 6-1 at the Amalie Arena.

New York had an opportunity to take control of this series on Friday night, but was unable to do so. They cannot allow a team like the Lightning to get any sort of momentum and that’s exactly what they allowed them to do.

Take the Lightning Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play Odds +160 -190

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

For our parlay of the day, let’s continue going with what we have for the entire series. Let’s take the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright and for the game to go over 4.5 total goals.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +105 odds at BetOnline.

