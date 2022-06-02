NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 2

Jon Conahan
Game 2’s of the NHL Conference Finals are here and it’s going to be exciting just like game 1’s were. Continue reading for our best NHL picks of the day.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 2): Colorado Avalanche ML (-170)

It will be difficult to pick the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday simply because they were able to win game 1 of this series after scoring eight goals. Colorado scored eight goals, but they also gave up six. This is concerning for the Avalanche, since they have had some difficulties keeping the puck out of the net this season. However, they’re the best team in hockey, and going against them on their home ice just doesn’t make much sense.

With Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers returning to town for Game 2, expect plenty of goals. However, the Avalanche should be able to outscore them once again in another high-scoring contest.

Take the Avalanche Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Odds +130 -170 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

For our parlay of the day, let’s go with the Colorado Avalanche to win this game outright and for the game to go over 6.5 goals. In order to get the 6.5 goal total, we are going to have to use the alt goal line. This seems like a great idea considering that both of these teams scored a combined 14 goals in the first game.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +135 odds at BetOnline.

NHL
