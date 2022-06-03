NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 3

We will have another great game 2 on Friday as the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best bets for Friday night.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 3): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-130)

It’ll be a difficult game to predict, but the reason for picking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright is because losing both games in New York would be unlikely. Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in hockey, and while the New York Rangers may go 2-0 on their home ice, the Lightning have looked way too good during the Stanley Cup Playoffs to not bet on them tonight.

The Rangers have looked excellent to open the playoffs as well, but they’ve also struggled for no apparent reason at times. This should be a low-scoring game, but one that Steven Stamkos and the Lightning do win.

Take the Lightning Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -130

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

For our parlay of the day, let’s go with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning game to go over 4.5 goals on the alt goal spread and for the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +135 odds at BetOnline.

