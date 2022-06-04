NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 4

Jon Conahan
We will have a game 3 on Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are set to face off. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best bets for Saturday night.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 4): Edmonton Oilers ML (+110)

Although the Edmonton Oilers have been getting dominated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first two games of this series, it would make sense if Edmonton does find a way to win at least one game. In my opinion, this is going to be the one game of the series that Edmonton does win.

Considering that we can get them for plus odds in this one and it’s going to be on their home ice, let’s run with Edmonton to win this game outright. They have to realize that if they lose this game, their season is virtually over. Coming back from a 3-0 deficit is nearly impossible and if the series does end up being 2-1 after this game, Edmonton now puts themselves in a position to potentially even when this series.

Take the Oilers Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -130 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be taking the Edmonton Oilers to win this game outright and for the game to go over 7.5 goals. If Edmonton is going to win this game, it’s going to be very high-scoring.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +400 odds at BetOnline.

NHL
