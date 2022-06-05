NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 5

We will have a game 3 on Sunday as the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best NHL bets for Sunday night.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 5): New York Lightning ML (-180)

This series between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning hasn’t necessarily gone the way that many people were expecting it to. New York currently holds a 2-0 lead, which shocked many considering how well the Lightning have played throughout the year.

Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in hockey and although the Rangers have dominated them throughout the first two games, it would be likely if they find a way to get back on track. This team has way too much experience to fall down 3-0.

Take the Lightning Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play Odds +160 -180

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright and for the game to go over 4.5 goals on the alt goals spread.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +110 odds at BetOnline.

