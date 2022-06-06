NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 6

Jon Conahan
We will have a game 4 on Monday as the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are set to face off. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best NHL bets for Monday night.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 6): Edmonton Oilers ML (+110)

This series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche has not gone the way that many people were expecting it to. Everybody knew that the Avalanche were a better team than Edmonton, but them being up 3-0 is certainly a surprise.

Honestly, this could be one of the tougher games that we’ve had to pick throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, let’s go with the Edmonton Oilers to win tonight, which will likely be their only win of the series.

Take the Oilers Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -130 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

For our parlay of the day, let’s go with the Edmonton Oilers to win this game outright and for the game to go over 6.5 total goals.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +265 odds at BetOnline.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
More News