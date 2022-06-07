NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 7

Jon Conahan
We will have a game 4 on Tuesday as the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best NHL bets for Tuesday night below.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 7): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-170)

While I still do think that the New York Rangers are going to win this series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Lightning to win this game outright is going to be the pick of the day.

This has been one of the best series of the entire playoff and it is only going to get better. The Rangers do have a great opportunity of winning this game outright just because of how well they have played throughout the first few games of the series, but Tampa Bay realizes that if they lose this game, their season is likely over. They have to come out firing on all cylinders and that’s exactly what we’re going to hope for on Tuesday.

Take the Lightning Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play
Odds +150 -170 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright and for the game to go over 4.5 total goals.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +105 odds at BetOnline.

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
