NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 9

We will have a game 5 on Thursday as the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off at Madison Square Garden. Check out our NHL picks and parlays below to get the best NHL bets for Thursday night below.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (June 9): New York Rangers ML (+110)

The New York Rangers have played outstanding hockey throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are about to face their toughest test yet. Igor Shesterkin is the one X-Factor, in our opinion, for the Rangers to win this game. The Rangers will be in a great position to win this game if he can continue to be one of the top goalies in the world and clean up his play from the previous two games.

Tampa Bay is now 4-4 away from the Amelie Arena throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The New York Rangers are 8-1 at home this playoff and that trend is looking to continue on Thursday.

Take the Rangers Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Lightning Odds +110 -130

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Our NHL parlay of the day is going to be taking the New York Rangers to win this game outright and for the game to go over 4.5 total goals on the alt goal line.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +205 odds at BetOnline.

