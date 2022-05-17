NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 17

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
NHL Playoffs

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is starting on Tuesday and it’s going to be one of the most competitive second-rounds that we’ve seen in quite some time. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 17th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 17): Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-170)

When looking at this series between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, these might be the most difficult games of the second round to pick from every day.

Because the Florida Panthers were one of the top teams in the regular season, it’d be likely if we do decide to go with them. However, this Tampa Bay Lightning team knows how to get the job done in the playoffs and we saw that in the first round when they were able to take down a tough Toronto Maple Leafs team.

For game one, let’s go with the Tampa Bay Lightning to cover the +1.5 goal spread. Tampa Bay has a legitimate chance of winning this game outright, but to be safe here, let’s go with the +1.5.

Take the Lightning +1.5.

Bet Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -170 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 17): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+115)

The Colorado Avalanche had undoubtedly been the best team in all of hockey throughout the regular season and that didn’t change in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche are going to be coming into this one after an impressive sweep against the Nashville Predators and are going to look to do the same thing in round 2. The St. Louis Blues are certainly a better team than the Predators, but the Avalanche are just that good where they should easily be able to take care of business in all of these games.

This game could get interesting, but with it being in Colorado and how well the Avalanche played in the first round, let’s go with them to win by -1.5 goals.

Take the Avalanche -1.5.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Odds +175 -215 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Because we’re only going to have two games today, the two picks above are going to be our NHL parlay of the day. I like both of these picks and considering that we can get some decent odds on this parlay, let’s run with it and secure some bankroll as we continue moving on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +241 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan  •  4s
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 1 (May 17)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  8min
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  14min
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 17
Jeremy Freeborn  •  36min
NHL
BetUS Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Maple Leafs Collapse, Blow Series To Lightning In First Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
NHL
Blues End the Minnesota Wild’s Season in an all too familiar way, a series autopsy
Derek Felska  •  May 15 2022
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
More NHL News