NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 17

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is starting on Tuesday and it’s going to be one of the most competitive second-rounds that we’ve seen in quite some time. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 17th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 17): Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-170)

When looking at this series between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, these might be the most difficult games of the second round to pick from every day.

Because the Florida Panthers were one of the top teams in the regular season, it’d be likely if we do decide to go with them. However, this Tampa Bay Lightning team knows how to get the job done in the playoffs and we saw that in the first round when they were able to take down a tough Toronto Maple Leafs team.

For game one, let’s go with the Tampa Bay Lightning to cover the +1.5 goal spread. Tampa Bay has a legitimate chance of winning this game outright, but to be safe here, let’s go with the +1.5.

Take the Lightning +1.5.

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 17): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+115)

The Colorado Avalanche had undoubtedly been the best team in all of hockey throughout the regular season and that didn’t change in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche are going to be coming into this one after an impressive sweep against the Nashville Predators and are going to look to do the same thing in round 2. The St. Louis Blues are certainly a better team than the Predators, but the Avalanche are just that good where they should easily be able to take care of business in all of these games.

This game could get interesting, but with it being in Colorado and how well the Avalanche played in the first round, let’s go with them to win by -1.5 goals.

Take the Avalanche -1.5.

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Because we’re only going to have two games today, the two picks above are going to be our NHL parlay of the day. I like both of these picks and considering that we can get some decent odds on this parlay, let’s run with it and secure some bankroll as we continue moving on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +241 odds at BetOnline.

