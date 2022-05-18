NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 18

We’re going to have some highly competitive second-round NHL playoff games on Wednesday, which is going to lead us to have an opportunity to make some great money. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 18th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 18): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-170)

With how the New York Rangers played in their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are certainly some concerns about what they’re going to be able to do against arguably the best team in all of hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina finished the regular season with 116 points and then was able to take down a tough Boston Bruins team in the first round. Although both series that both of these teams played in during the first round went seven games, the Rangers certainly had a few more questions than Carolina.

The Rangers went 1-2 during away games in the first round, which could be a good indication of the Hurricanes taking the first game of this series.

Take the Hurricanes ML.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play Odds +150 -170

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 18): Calgary Flames ML (-160)

Honestly, both of these teams do kind of worry me a bit. The Calgary Flames were stuck in a dog fight against a legit Dallas Stars team, but they should have been able to win that series a little easier than they actually did. The Edmonton Oilers, on the other hand, are one of those teams that are known for notoriously choking in the playoffs and that’s what we’re going to go with here.

If Calgary comes out and can put the puck in the back of the net like they have the ability to, they should be able to walk away with a win in game 1 on their home ice, although it could be tough.

Take the Flames Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play Odds +140 -160

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Because we only have two games today, our NHL parlay of the day will be the two picks shown above. I like both of these picks, and since we can obtain some decent odds on this parlay, let’s take advantage of it and secure some money as the Stanley Cup Playoffs progress.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +158 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers