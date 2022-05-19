NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 19

On Thursday, we’ll have some very competitive second-round NHL playoff games, which will provide us with an opportunity to make a lot of money. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays for the day to help you make some money.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 19th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 19): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+105)

The Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues had an exciting first game of their series. Colorado only won by one goal, but the Avalanche are one of the best teams in hockey, and they’ll figure out this St. Louis club eventually.

They swept their first series against a tough Nashville Predators team, and while the Blues are a far better team than Nashville, this Avalanche squad is so good that they’ll be able to load it on at St. Louis and easily win this series. On Thursday, we can get them to win by 1.5 for plus odds so it seems like a no-brainer.

Take the Avalanche -1.5.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play Odds +190 -240

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 19): Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-170)

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of my favorite teams to bet on. Tampa Bay will compete no matter who they are up against. The Florida Panthers are arguably the best hockey team in the world, as evidenced by their 122 points in the regular season. However, Tampa Bay has a ton of postseason experience, which will be crucial in this series.

I think the Lightning could win this game outright, but given how much the Panthers need this win and how unlikely they are to win the series if they return to Tampa Bay down two games, let’s take the Lightning to cover the +1.5 goal spread here.

Take the Tampa Bay +1.5.

Bet Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play Odds +140 -160

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Because there are only two games today, the two picks shown above will be our NHL parlay of the day. Both of these picks appeal to me, and since we can get some great odds on this parlay, let’s take advantage of it and make some money as the Stanley Cup Playoffs progress.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +225 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers