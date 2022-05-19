News

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 19

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
NHL Playoffs

On Thursday, we’ll have some very competitive second-round NHL playoff games, which will provide us with an opportunity to make a lot of money. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays for the day to help you make some money.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 19th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 19): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+105)

The Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues had an exciting first game of their series. Colorado only won by one goal, but the Avalanche are one of the best teams in hockey, and they’ll figure out this St. Louis club eventually.

They swept their first series against a tough Nashville Predators team, and while the Blues are a far better team than Nashville, this Avalanche squad is so good that they’ll be able to load it on at St. Louis and easily win this series. On Thursday, we can get them to win by 1.5 for plus odds so it seems like a no-brainer.

Take the Avalanche -1.5.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Odds +190 -240 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 19): Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-170)

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of my favorite teams to bet on. Tampa Bay will compete no matter who they are up against. The Florida Panthers are arguably the best hockey team in the world, as evidenced by their 122 points in the regular season. However, Tampa Bay has a ton of postseason experience, which will be crucial in this series.

I think the Lightning could win this game outright, but given how much the Panthers need this win and how unlikely they are to win the series if they return to Tampa Bay down two games, let’s take the Lightning to cover the +1.5 goal spread here.

Take the Tampa Bay +1.5.

Bet Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +140 -160 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Because there are only two games today, the two picks shown above will be our NHL parlay of the day. Both of these picks appeal to me, and since we can get some great odds on this parlay, let’s take advantage of it and make some money as the Stanley Cup Playoffs progress.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +225 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
News NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan  •  5s
Mavericks
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks Odds Predictions May 20 2022 Mavericks vs Warriors
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 Picks and Odds (May 20)
James Foglio  •  13min
News
Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race
Andy Newton  •  3h
News
Top 5 Fußball-Wettseiten für das Europa League Finale – Schweizer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  22h
News
Top 5 Fußball-Wettseiten für das Europa League Finale – Österreichs Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  22h
News
NY Post Preakness Picks 2022 New York Post Preakness Predictions 2022
NY Post Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Predictions 2022
James Foglio  •  22h
Golf
Tiger Woods PGA Championship Bet Pays $1.2 Million
Tiger Woods PGA Championship Bet Pays $1.2 Million at Nevada Sportsbook
Gia Nguyen  •  May 18 2022
More News News