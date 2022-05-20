News

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 20

Jon Conahan
On Friday, we’ll have some competitive second-round NHL playoff games, which will provide us with an opportunity to make a lot of money. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays for the day to help you make some money.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 20th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 20): Calgary Flames Moneyline (-175)

The first game between Calgary and Edmonton in this series was one of the craziest games we’ve seen in quite some time. A total of 15 goals were scored in the game, with Calgary winning 9-6.

This time, we can expect another high-energy, thrilling game, but it will be very different from the last. When they score at a high level, the Flames are unbeatable, and while the Oilers can score at a high rate as well, Calgary is the better team here.

The Flames need to find a way to contain Connor McDavid in this series, although it might be impossible to do so. McDavid has 18 points in just 8 games.

Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Elias Lindholm should all contribute to the Flames taking a 2-0 series lead here.

Take the Flames Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play
Odds +150 -175 BetOnline logo

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 20): New York Rangers +1.5 (-180)

The New York Rangers are a difficult team to understant right now. They have the potential to be one of the best teams in hockey, but they also have the potential to look like a squad that has no business being left in the playoffs.

They were dealt some bad luck in the first game of the series, losing in overtime. The Rangers need a win tonight and to flush game 1 out the window to reclaim control of the series, but it’s unlikely they’ll achieve it. However, because they will need to compete at a high level to win this game, they should be able to keep it close.

The Hurricanes can easily pour it all over them here, but if the Rangers have any pride and play their best hockey, they have a legitimate chance of winning this game outright.

Take the Rangers +1.5.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -170 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Because there are only two games today, the two picks shown above will be our NHL parlay of the day. I also like the over 6.5 in the Flames and Oilers game, but let’s stay away from that tonight.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +144 odds at BetOnline.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
