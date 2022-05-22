NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 22

Jon Conahan
Bet on the Calgary Flames in Alberta

On Sunday, we’ll have some competitive second-round NHL playoff games, which will provide us with an opportunity to make plenty of money. Come get our best NHL picks and parlays for the day to help you make some money.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 22nd.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 22): Florida Panthers Moneyline (-120)

The first two games of this series between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is one that Florida is going to want to forget. Going down 2-0 on their home ice is the last thing they were expecting, but they have a chance to save their season on Sunday.

The Panthers were one of the best teams in hockey throughout the regular season and despite going down 2-0, they can still win this series. Look for guys like Aleksander Barkov to help the Panthers come away with a tough win in game 3 and start their comeback in this series.

Take the Panthers’ Moneyline.

Bet Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +100 -120 BetOnline logo

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 22): Calgary Flames Moneyline (-120)

This series between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers has been weird, to say the least. The first game of this series saw a combined 15 goals and Calgary winning, 9-6. Edmonton bounced back in game 2 and came away with a 5-3 win.

This third game could be the deciding factor in this series. Both teams have a chance to win this series but Edmonton has a history of disappointing playoffs and that’s going to continue on Sunday. Look for Calgary to win this one in a tough battle.

Take the Flames Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play
Odds +100 -120 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be two picks that we spoke about above. The game between Carolina and the Rangers is just too difficult to pick at Madison Square Garden and it would be best if we stay away from it.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +236 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
