NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 23

On Monday, we’ll have two highly competitive second-round NHL playoff games, providing us with an opportunity to profit. Come check out our best NHL picks and parlays for the day so you can profit with us.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 23rd.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 23): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-125)

During the regular season, the Florida Panthers were arguably the best team in all of hockey. That didn’t matter to Tampa Bay as they currently have a 3-0 series lead. This series appears to be over, with Tampa Bay completing the sweep. But the Panthers might not give up without a fight.

We can look at this in a couple of different ways, but if Florida had any kind of pride, they’d show up in this one and take care of business. The Lightning, on the other hand, have just been a better team in this series, and a sweep appears to be what’s going to happen at this point.

Look for Tampa Bay to secure another win on Monday and prepare for the Conference Finals. In the first three games of this series, they’ve only allowed 3 goals in those three games. They have a legitimate chance to win a Stanley Cup and are showing people they shouldn’t have doubted them all year.

Take the Lightning Moneyline.

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 23): Colorado Avalanche Moneyline (-155)

The St. Louis Blues have truly done a great job against the Avalanche to start the series. Despite holding a 2-1 series lead, the Avalanche only won the opening game of the series by one goal and then lost the second game. Even though they won game 3 by three goals, St. Louis even made it tough for them in that game as well.

On Monday, we should see another exciting game, but the Colorado Avalanche looked like they might have figured something out against the Blues in game 3, and that will help them grab a 3-1 series lead.

Colorado has been the best team in the first two rounds of the playoffs, and it appears that this squad has a legitimate shot to win the Stanley Cup.

Take the Avalanche Moneyline.

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be two picks that we spoke about above. With only 2 games today, we have to be smart here. We could also go with the under in the Panthers and Lightning games, but if both teams play their best, the over could hit.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +196 odds at BetOnline.

