News

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 24

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Two extremely competitive second-round NHL playoff games will be played on Tuesday, providing us with an opportunity to profit. Come see our top NHL picks and parlays for the day and win with us.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 24th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 24): Edmonton Oilers Moneyline (-120)

One of the best second-round series has been between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid, Jonathan Gaudreau, and other stars can be found all over the ice for both teams. Considering how well both teams can put the puck in the net, this game will be difficult to bet, but because it is in Edmonton, let’s go with the Oilers to win this game outright.

Edmonton has been playing excellent hockey throughout the series and currently leads 2-1. We may be reluctant since Edmonton has a reputation for choking in the playoffs, but they’ve scored at least five goals in two of the first three games of the series, and that trend should continue on Tuesday night.

Take the Oilers Moneyline.

Bet Panthers Oilers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -120 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 24): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-110)

The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in game 3 of the series, yet it’s difficult to conclude that they’re a better team than Carolina. During the regular season, this Carolina club was perhaps the best in all of hockey, finishing with 116 points.

Carolina will face a difficult assignment in winning this game because it will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but they have more than enough talent to do so.

Carolina understands that if they win this game, they will have a good chance of finishing the series in five games and preparing for the Conference Finals. This is the ideal time for them to show up and play their best hockey, and with the Rangers’ inconsistent play in the first two rounds, it could be a nice opportunity for Carolina to step up and take care of business.

Take the Hurricanes Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Odds -110 -110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be the two picks that we spoke about above. With only 2 games today, we have to be smart here. We don’t want to add anything too crazy because we need to keep building our bankroll with the end of the season in the near future.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +250 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan  •  2min
News
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 24
Jon Conahan  •  6min
NBA
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Warriors vs Mavericks Game 4 Picks and Odds May 24 2022
NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 4 Picks and Odds (May 24)
James Foglio  •  54min
News
Bovada Preakness Stakes Sign Up Offer
Bovada Champions League Final Free Bets | Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers
charlierhodes  •  2h
News
NHL Playoffs
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 23 2022
News
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 23
Jon Conahan  •  May 23 2022
News
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 23
Jon Conahan  •  45min
More News News