NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 24

Two extremely competitive second-round NHL playoff games will be played on Tuesday, providing us with an opportunity to profit. Come see our top NHL picks and parlays for the day and win with us.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 24th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 24): Edmonton Oilers Moneyline (-120)

One of the best second-round series has been between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid, Jonathan Gaudreau, and other stars can be found all over the ice for both teams. Considering how well both teams can put the puck in the net, this game will be difficult to bet, but because it is in Edmonton, let’s go with the Oilers to win this game outright.

Edmonton has been playing excellent hockey throughout the series and currently leads 2-1. We may be reluctant since Edmonton has a reputation for choking in the playoffs, but they’ve scored at least five goals in two of the first three games of the series, and that trend should continue on Tuesday night.

Take the Oilers Moneyline.

Bet Panthers Oilers BetOnline Free Play Odds +105 -120

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 24): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-110)

The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in game 3 of the series, yet it’s difficult to conclude that they’re a better team than Carolina. During the regular season, this Carolina club was perhaps the best in all of hockey, finishing with 116 points.

Carolina will face a difficult assignment in winning this game because it will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but they have more than enough talent to do so.

Carolina understands that if they win this game, they will have a good chance of finishing the series in five games and preparing for the Conference Finals. This is the ideal time for them to show up and play their best hockey, and with the Rangers’ inconsistent play in the first two rounds, it could be a nice opportunity for Carolina to step up and take care of business.

Take the Hurricanes Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play Odds -110 -110

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be the two picks that we spoke about above. With only 2 games today, we have to be smart here. We don’t want to add anything too crazy because we need to keep building our bankroll with the end of the season in the near future.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +250 odds at BetOnline.

