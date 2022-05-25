NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 25

Jon Conahan
We will only have one second-round NHL playoff game that will be played on Wednesday, providing us with an opportunity to profit. Come see our top NHL picks and parlays for the day and win with us.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 25th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 25): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

With the Colorado Avalanche having a chance to close this one out on their home ice, it feels like the perfect time to take them. The first few games of this series saw an interesting start as the Avalanche didn’t dominate as much as people were expecting them to.

However, since game 3 of the series, it looks like the Avalanche might have figured something out against this St. Louis Blues team and that’s exactly what we’re going to roll with on Wednesday. Colorado has been able to come away with a 5-2 and 6-3 win in games 3 and 4, which should be a good indication of them dominating once again on Wednesday.

Take the Avalanche Moneyline.

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

Unfortunately, since there’s only going to be one game today, we aren’t going to be able to have a parlay of the day. There’s another pick I like in this one and that’s taking over 6.5 just because the Colorado Avalanche can put goals on the board at a high level.

