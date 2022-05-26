NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 26

Two competitive second-round NHL playoff games will be played on Thursday, providing us with an opportunity to profit. Come see our best NHL picks and parlays for the day and win with us.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 26th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 26): Edmonton Oilers Moneyline (+130)

The Edmonton Oilers have managed to play great hockey throughout this series against the Calgary Flames and it looks like they might have a chance to even win this series on Thursday night. Considering that Edmonton only needs to win one more game, it would be likely if this team comes out and plays their best hockey.

The Oilers have been able to put the puck in the back of the net at a high level in this series as they’ve managed to score at least four goals in every single one of these games. With this being the game to advance to the Conference Finals, let’s look for Connor McDavid and the Oilers to come away with a tough win.

Take the Oilers Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play Odds +130 -150

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 26): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-155)

As we noted when this series first started, the matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers is one of the toughest series to pick in the playoffs. The Rangers were able to take care of business on their home ice, which was expected. However, it looks like that team figured something out in those two games and we’re going to have to bank on Carolina to make an adjustment in game 5.

With this game being back in Carolina and the Hurricanes winning the first two games of the series on their home ice, let’s go with the Hurricanes to win this game outright and take a 3-2 series lead.

Take the Hurricanes Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play Odds +135 -155

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be the two picks that we spoke about above. With only 2 games today, we don’t have much more of an option.

The parlay of the day is going to be the two picks that we spoke about above. With only 2 games today, we don't have much more of an option.

