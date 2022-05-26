NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 26

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Two competitive second-round NHL playoff games will be played on Thursday, providing us with an opportunity to profit. Come see our best NHL picks and parlays for the day and win with us.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over two picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 26th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 26): Edmonton Oilers Moneyline (+130)

The Edmonton Oilers have managed to play great hockey throughout this series against the Calgary Flames and it looks like they might have a chance to even win this series on Thursday night. Considering that Edmonton only needs to win one more game, it would be likely if this team comes out and plays their best hockey.

The Oilers have been able to put the puck in the back of the net at a high level in this series as they’ve managed to score at least four goals in every single one of these games. With this being the game to advance to the Conference Finals, let’s look for Connor McDavid and the Oilers to come away with a tough win.

Take the Oilers Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play
Odds +130 -150 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 26): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-155)

As we noted when this series first started, the matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers is one of the toughest series to pick in the playoffs. The Rangers were able to take care of business on their home ice, which was expected. However, it looks like that team figured something out in those two games and we’re going to have to bank on Carolina to make an adjustment in game 5.

With this game being back in Carolina and the Hurricanes winning the first two games of the series on their home ice, let’s go with the Hurricanes to win this game outright and take a 3-2 series lead.

Take the Hurricanes Moneyline.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Odds +135 -155 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be the two picks that we spoke about above. With only 2 games today, we don’t have much more of an option.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +250 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  1h
News
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  1h
NHL
Blues Win In Overtime, Force Game 6 Against Avalanche
Jon Conahan  •  13h
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 25
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 5 (May 25)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 25
Jon Conahan  •  May 25 2022
News
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 25 2022
More NHL News