NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 31

Jon Conahan
The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ Conference finals will begin on Tuesday with the four best teams in the NHL ready to go at it. Continue reading for our best NHL picks of the day.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over one picks below.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 31): Colorado Avalanche ML (-185)

On the offensive side, this series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen in a long time. Both teams have two of the strongest attacks in hockey, so it’ll be a thrilling match-up.

It’ll be difficult to anticipate this game just because of how well both teams can put the puck in the net, but it would be tough to go against the Colorado Avalanche when they’re playing at home. The bet here is on the Avalanche to win the game outright on the Moneyline.

Take the Avalanche Moneyline.

Bet Oilers Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Odds +155 -185 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be the pick that we talked about above and the over.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +245 odds at BetOnline.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
