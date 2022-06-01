NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals are here and it’s going to offer the four best teams in hockey. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for Wednesday.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 1)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-130)

This series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers is shaping up to be one of the best Conference Finals we’ve seen in a long time in terms of goaltending. It’ll be difficult to predict the outcome of the series due to both teams having elite goalies.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have arguably been the best team in the entire playoffs through the first two rounds and also have tons of experience in these situations.

If they can beat the Panthers twice on their home ice in Florida, there’s a good chance they can beat the Rangers as well. Let’s stick with the Lightning for the first game and get some amazing odds on them winning this one outright.

