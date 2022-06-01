News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
The NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals are here and it’s going to offer the four best teams in hockey. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for Wednesday.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 1)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-130)

This series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers is shaping up to be one of the best Conference Finals we’ve seen in a long time in terms of goaltending. It’ll be difficult to predict the outcome of the series due to both teams having elite goalies.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have arguably been the best team in the entire playoffs through the first two rounds and also have tons of experience in these situations.

If they can beat the Panthers twice on their home ice in Florida, there’s a good chance they can beat the Rangers as well. Let’s stick with the Lightning for the first game and get some amazing odds on them winning this one outright.

Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-235) -1.5 (+190) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 5.5 (+100) Under 5.5 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

More NHL Betting Offers

