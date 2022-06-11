NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

We will see a huge game 6 between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. If Tampa Bay wins this one, they will advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day and find out who we think is going to win.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-190)

This game between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be one of the most difficult we’ve had to pick this NHL season. If New York has some pride, they will find a way to not lose their fourth game in a row. But, Tampa Bay is good enough to do exactly that.

One thing to remember is that the Tampa Bay Lightning have been playing excellent hockey at home this season. Tampa Bay is 6-1 in the playoffs at the Amalie Arena.

On Friday night, New York had a chance to take control of the series, but they were unable to accomplish that. They can’t allow a team like the Lightning to gain any kind of momentum, which is exactly what they did.

