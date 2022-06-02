NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals have all seen one game apiece and every one of them has been high scoring. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for Thursday.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 2)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche ML (-170)

It’s going to be tough to take the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday just because they were able to come away with a huge win in game 1 of this series. Colorado ended up scoring eight goals, but they also gave up six. This is a bit worrisome for the Avalanche because they have had some struggles throughout the year with keeping the puck out of the net.

With Connor McDavid and the Oilers coming into town for game 2 once again, look for the Oilers to once again put up plenty of goals. However, the Avalanche have one of the best attacks in all of hockey and they’re going to be able to put the puck in the back of the net at an even higher rate than Edmonton is.

