NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

We’re going to see a highly competitive match-up on Friday night between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 3)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-130)

It’s going to be an interesting game to pick, but the reason behind taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright is that it would be unlikely if they lose both games in New York.

Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in all of hockey and while it is possible that the New York Rangers do go 2-0 on their home ice, the Lightning have just looked too good throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs to not put money on them tonight.

The Rangers have looked great to start the playoffs, but they’ve also had games where they do struggle for no reason. Let’s hope that the Rangers once again struggle a bit on Friday and the Lightning can come away with a close win.

