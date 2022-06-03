NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

NHL

Jon Conahan
We’re going to see a highly competitive match-up on Friday night between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day.

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 3)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-130)

It’s going to be an interesting game to pick, but the reason behind taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win this game outright is that it would be unlikely if they lose both games in New York.

Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in all of hockey and while it is possible that the New York Rangers do go 2-0 on their home ice, the Lightning have just looked too good throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs to not put money on them tonight.

The Rangers have looked great to start the playoffs, but they’ve also had games where they do struggle for no reason. Let’s hope that the Rangers once again struggle a bit on Friday and the Lightning can come away with a close win.

Rangers Lightning BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-250) -1.5 (+200) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 5.5 (+100) Under 5.5 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
