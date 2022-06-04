NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
We’re going to see a highly competitive match-up on Saturday between the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 4)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Edmonton Oilers ML (+110)

Despite the fact that the Edmonton Oilers have been overpowered by the Colorado Avalanche in the first two games of this series, it would be reasonable to expect Edmonton to win at least one game.

Given the fact that we can get them at plus odds in this one and that it will be played on their home ice, we’ll go with Edmonton to win this game outright. They must understand that if they lose this game, their season will be over. It’s nearly impossible to come back from a 3-0 deficit, but if the series goes to 2-1 games after this game, Edmonton then puts themselves in a position to potentially win the series.

Oilers Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 7.5 (+100) Under 7.5 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
