NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

We’re going to see a highly competitive match-up on Sunday between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 5)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-180)

The series between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning hasn’t gone in the direction that many people expected. New York is now up 2-0, but with this game being in Tampa Bay, it feels like a good time to go with the Lightning. Tampa Bay is one of the top teams in hockey, and despite the Rangers’ dominance in the first two games, Tampa Bay should be able to come away with a win if they play their best hockey.

Tampa Bay is one of the top teams in all of hockey, as seen by what they’ve accomplished in the playoffs over the last few years. With all of the experience that the Lightning have, look for them to win this one and fight back in the series.

