NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

We will see an incredible game 4 between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day and find out who we think is going to win.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 7)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-170)

I still believe the New York Rangers will win this series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but our prediction for the day is for the Lightning to win this game outright.

This will be one of those classic seven-game series, and while the Rangers have a good chance of winning this game outright due to their strong play in the first few games of the series, the Tampa Bay Lightning know that if they lose this game, their season is likely over.

New York may come out on top in a close game, but given the Lightning’s experience, we’ll go with them to win game 4.

