NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

We will see a huge game 5 between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. The winner of this game has a legitimate chance of making it to the Stanley Cup Finals. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and predictions for the day and find out who we think is going to win.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (June 9)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: New York Rangers ML (+110)

The New York Rangers have been outstanding throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are about to face their most difficult challenge yet. One thing to look for here is Igor Shesterkin, who happens to be the one X-Factor for the Rangers to win this game. If he can continue to be one of the best goalies in the world and clean up his play from the previous two games, the New York Rangers will be in a terrific position to win this one.

Despite the fact that the sample size is only eight games, Tampa Bay is currently 4-4 away from Amelie Arena in the postseason. This postseason, the New York Rangers are 8-1 at home and we are hoping that trend continues on Thursday.

