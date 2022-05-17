NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round begins on Tuesday, and it promises to be one of the most competitive second rounds we’ve seen in a long time. Come check out our NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 17)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+115)

Throughout the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche were without a doubt the best team in hockey, and that didn’t change in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche will enter this game fresh off an impressive sweep against the Nashville Predators, and they will aim to repeat the feat in round 2. Although the St. Louis Blues are a better club than the Predators, the Avalanche are so good that they should be able to handle business in all of these games.

This game might get intriguing, but given that it’s in Colorado and the Avalanche’s first-round performance, we’ll take them to win by -1.5 goals.

Best NHL Bets Today: Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-160)

When looking at this game between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, it looks to be one of the best second-round series that we’ve seen in a long time.

The Florida Panthers could be the good pick here, considering they were one of the best teams in the regular season. This Tampa Bay Lightning team, on the other hand, knows how to win in the playoffs, as seen by their first-round series win over a tough Toronto Maple Leafs squad.

Let’s go with the Tampa Bay Lightning to cover the +1.5 goal spread in game one. Tampa Bay has a legitimate chance to win this game outright, but we’ll take the +1.5 to be safe.

