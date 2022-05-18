NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is shaping up to be one of the most competitive we’ve seen in a long time. Come check out our NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 18)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Calgary Flames ML (-160)

The Calgary Flames were in a dogfight with a legitimate Dallas Stars squad, but they should have been able to win the series a lot easier than they did. The Edmonton Oilers, on the other hand, are a team that has a reputation for choking in the playoffs, and that’s what we’ll go with here. They also had a tough first series against the Los Angeles Kings, despite being a much better team than them.

If Calgary can come out and put the puck in the net as they can, they should be able to win game 1 on home ice, albeit it will be challenging.

Best NHL Bets Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-170)

With the way the New York Rangers played against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, there are some concerns about what they’ll be able to do against arguably the best team in hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes finished the regular season with 116 points and then beat a tough Boston Bruins team in the first round.

Although both series that both of these teams played in during the first round lasted seven games, the Rangers have a few more questions than the Hurricanes.

In the first round, the Rangers went 1-2 on the road, which could indicate that the Hurricanes will win the first game of this series.

