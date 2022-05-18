News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Bet on the Calgary Flames in Alberta

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is shaping up to be one of the most competitive we’ve seen in a long time. Come check out our NHL picks and predictions of the day.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 18)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Calgary Flames ML (-160)

The Calgary Flames were in a dogfight with a legitimate Dallas Stars squad, but they should have been able to win the series a lot easier than they did. The Edmonton Oilers, on the other hand, are a team that has a reputation for choking in the playoffs, and that’s what we’ll go with here. They also had a tough first series against the Los Angeles Kings, despite being a much better team than them.

If Calgary can come out and put the puck in the net as they can, they should be able to win game 1 on home ice, albeit it will be challenging.

Bet Oilers Flames BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

Best NHL Bets Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-170)

With the way the New York Rangers played against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, there are some concerns about what they’ll be able to do against arguably the best team in hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes finished the regular season with 116 points and then beat a tough Boston Bruins team in the first round.

Although both series that both of these teams played in during the first round lasted seven games, the Rangers have a few more questions than the Hurricanes.

In the first round, the Rangers went 1-2 on the road, which could indicate that the Hurricanes will win the first game of this series.

Bet Rangers Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6 (-110) Under 6 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: NHL Playoffs Betting Odds

More NHL Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
News NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News
Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race

Andy Newton  •  6min
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  11min
News
Top 5 Fußball-Wettseiten für das Europa League Finale – Deutschlands Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  8min
MLB
Mets
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 18
Jon Conahan  •  15min
News
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 18
Jon Conahan  •  17min
Celtics
NBA Playoffs Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Picks Bets and Odds May 19 2022
NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Picks and Odds (May 19)
James Foglio  •  47min
News
Rangers
Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Free Bet at Indian Betting Sites | Sports Betting India
charlierhodes  •  8min
More News News