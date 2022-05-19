News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is shaping up to be one of the most competitive we’ve seen in a long time and it’s been a joy to watch the first few games of it. Come check out our NHL picks and predictions of the day.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 19)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-170)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have undoubtedly been one of my favorite teams to put money on throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay is going to go out there and compete no matter who they’re playing against.

The Florida Panthers are arguably the best team in all of hockey, and that was evident with their 122 points throughout the regular season. However, Tampa Bay has so much postseason experience and that’s going to be huge for them in this series.

I even like the Lightning to win this game outright, but considering that the Panthers desperately need this win because they’re not going to be able to win the series if they go back to Tampa Bay down two games, let’s look for the Lightning to cover the + 1.5 goal spread here.

Bet Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

Best NHL Bets Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+105)

The Colorado Avalanche had an interesting first game of their series against the St. Louis Blues. They only ended up winning their game by one goal, but the Avalanche are one of the best teams in all of hockey and they’re going to eventually figure this St. Louis team out.

They were able to sweep their first series against a tough Nashville Predators team, and although the Blues are a much better team than Nashville, this Avalanche team is so good that they’re eventually going to be able to pile it on at St. Louis and win this series with ease.

Let’s look for them to win by -1.5 goals on Thursday for plus odds.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +190 -240 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-125) -1.5 (+105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 7 (-110) Under 7 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
