NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is shaping up to be one of the most competitive we’ve seen in a long time and it’s been a joy to watch the first few games of it. Come check out our NHL picks and predictions of the day.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 19)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning +1.5 (-170)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have undoubtedly been one of my favorite teams to put money on throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay is going to go out there and compete no matter who they’re playing against.

The Florida Panthers are arguably the best team in all of hockey, and that was evident with their 122 points throughout the regular season. However, Tampa Bay has so much postseason experience and that’s going to be huge for them in this series.

I even like the Lightning to win this game outright, but considering that the Panthers desperately need this win because they’re not going to be able to win the series if they go back to Tampa Bay down two games, let’s look for the Lightning to cover the + 1.5 goal spread here.

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

Best NHL Bets Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+105)

The Colorado Avalanche had an interesting first game of their series against the St. Louis Blues. They only ended up winning their game by one goal, but the Avalanche are one of the best teams in all of hockey and they’re going to eventually figure this St. Louis team out.

They were able to sweep their first series against a tough Nashville Predators team, and although the Blues are a much better team than Nashville, this Avalanche team is so good that they’re eventually going to be able to pile it on at St. Louis and win this series with ease.

Let’s look for them to win by -1.5 goals on Thursday for plus odds.

RELATED: NHL Player Props Today

More NHL Betting Offers