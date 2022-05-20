NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is shaping up to be one of the most competitive we’ve seen in a long time, and the opening few games have been a treat to watch. Come see our NHL picks and predictions for Friday to help you make money.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 20)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: New York Rangers +1.5 (-180)

The New York Rangers are a strange team to get a feel for right now. They can come out and be one of the best teams in hockey, but they can also come out and look like a team that has no business being in the playoffs.

They had some unfortunate luck in the first game of this series, losing in overtime. The Rangers need a win tonight to put them back in a situation to win this series, but it’s unlikely they get one. However, with them needing to compete at a high level to possibly win this game, they should be able to at least keep this one close.

The Hurricanes are arguably the best team in hockey and they want to take care of business in round 2.

Best NHL Bets Today: Calgary Flames Moneyline (-175)

The first game of this series between Calgary and Edmonton was absolutely insane. We saw a combined 15 goals scored and Calgary walked away with a 9-6 win.

This time around, we can expect another high-energy and exciting game, but it’s going to be much different than it was. The Flames are unstoppable when they score at a high level, and although the Oilers can also put goals on the board at a high rate, Calgary is the better team here.

Look for guys like Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Elias Lindholm to help secure the Flames a 2-0 series lead.

