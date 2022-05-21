NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Unfortunately, we’re only going to have one game on Saturday in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, with one game we still have a chance to make some money. Check out our NHL picks and predictions for today below.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 21)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche (-165)

The Colorado Avalanche got stunned in game 2 of this series at home. The St. Louis Blues simply came out and took care of business, beating Colorado 4-1.

With the Avalanche having their backs somewhat up against the wall for the first time in these playoffs, let’s look for them to come out and take care of business. It’s not going to be an easy task for Colorado to get a win in St. Louis, but there’s a reason why people are saying that they’re the best team in the NHL.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and others have to be huge for the Avalanche today and there’s no reason they won’t be.

