NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Unfortunately, we’re only going to have one game on Saturday in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, with one game we still have a chance to make some money. Check out our NHL picks and predictions for today below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 21)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche (-165)

The Colorado Avalanche got stunned in game 2 of this series at home. The St. Louis Blues simply came out and took care of business, beating Colorado 4-1.

With the Avalanche having their backs somewhat up against the wall for the first time in these playoffs, let’s look for them to come out and take care of business. It’s not going to be an easy task for Colorado to get a win in St. Louis, but there’s a reason why people are saying that they’re the best team in the NHL.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and others have to be huge for the Avalanche today and there’s no reason they won’t be.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6.5 (-115) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

More NHL Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

Golf

What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend May 21 & 22

Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
News
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
News
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 20
Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
News
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
News
BetUS Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Lightning Score Last Second Goal, Take 2-0 Series Lead Against Panthers
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
NHL
Matt Tkachuk records first career postseason hat trick
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2022
News
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
More NHL News