NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs’ second round is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, and the first few games have been thrilling to watch. To help you win money, check out our NHL selections and predictions for Sunday.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 22)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Florida Panthers Moneyline (-120)

The first two games of this series between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be remembered by Florida. They were not expecting to be down 2-0 on their home ice, but they have a chance to save their season on Sunday.

Despite being down 2-0 in the series, the Panthers were one of the top teams in hockey throughout the regular season and can still win this series. Look for players like Aleksander Barkov to help the Panthers pull off a tough win in game 3 and begin their series comeback.

This is a difficult game to predict, but if the Panthers have any pride, they should be able to get a win.

Best NHL Bets Today: Calgary Flames Moneyline (-120)

To say the least, this series between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers has been insane. Calgary won the first game of the series, 9-6, with a combined 15 goals. Edmonton recovered in game two, winning 5-3.

This series’ third game could be the determining factor. Both teams have a chance to win this series, but Edmonton has a history of poor playoff performances, which is likely to resume on Sunday. Calgary is expected to win in a close contest.

