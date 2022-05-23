News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
NHL Playoffs

We’re going to have two competitive Stanley Cup second-round playoff games on Monday that are going to offer bettors a chance to make some money. To help you make money, check out our NHL picks and predictions for Monday’s games.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 23)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-125)

It’s tough not to put money on the Tampa Bay Lightning right now. With them currently holding a 3-0 series lead against arguably the best team in hockey throughout the regular season, it looks like this series could be over and Tampa Bay’s going to complete the sweep.

We can look at this a few different ways because if Florida has any sort of pride they would come out in this one and truly take care of business. However, the Lightning have simply been a better team in this series and it looks like the sweep is inevitable at this point.

With how well Tampa Bay has managed to play throughout the first three games of the series as they’ve only given up a combined three goals in those three games, look for them to get another win on Monday and get ready for the Conference Finals.

Bet Panthers Lightning BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-220) -1.5 (+180) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Bets Today: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline (-155)

It’s somewhat crazy to say that the Colorado Avalanche have faced a bit of adversity throughout these first 3 games, but they actually have. Despite currently having a 2-1 series lead, the Avalanche only won the first game of this series by one goal and then lost the second game of the series. They did win game 3 by three goals, but even in that game, St. Louis made it tough on them.

This should be another great matchup on Monday, but the Colorado Avalanche are simply a better team than the St. Louis Blues and that’s going to help them take a 3-1 series lead.

Colorado has undoubtedly been the best team in these playoffs throughout the first two rounds and it looks like this team has a legitimate chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +140 -155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-180) -1.5 (+155) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
