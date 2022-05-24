NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

On Tuesday, we’ll have two highly competitive Stanley Cup second-round playoff games that will provide us with the opportunity to cash. Check out our NHL picks and predictions for Tuesday’s games to help you make money.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 24)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-110)

The New York Rangers were able to come away with a huge win in game 3 of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but it’s tough to say that the Rangers are actually a better team than Carolina. This Carolina team was arguably the best team in all of hockey throughout the regular season as they finished with 116 points.

It’s not going to be an easy task for Carolina to win this game because it’s going to be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but they surely have more than enough to get the job done.

Carolina realizes that if they win this game, they have an excellent chance of closing out the series in five games and getting prepared for the Conference Finals. This is the perfect time for them to come out and play their best hockey and with how inconsistent the Rangers have been throughout the first two rounds, it could be a good time for Carolina to take care of business.

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

Best NHL Bets Today: Edmonton Oilers Moneyline (-120)

The series between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers has been one of the best of the second round. There are stars all over the ice for both teams including Connor McDavid, Jonathan Gaudreau, and many others. It’s going to be a tough game to predict just because of how well both teams can put the puck in the back of the net, but with this game being in Edmonton, let’s go with the Oilers to win this game outright.

Edmonton has played great hockey throughout this series as they currently hold a 2-1 series lead. We could be a bit hesitant here just because Edmonton has had a history of choking in the playoffs, but they managed to score at least five goals in two of the first three games of this series and that shouldn’t change on Tuesday night.

RELATED: NHL Playoff Stream

More NHL Betting Offers