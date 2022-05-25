News

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

On Wednesday, we’ll only have one Stanley Cup second-round playoff game that will provide us with the opportunity to cash. Check out our NHL picks and predictions for Wednesday’s games to help you make money.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 25)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL pick and prediction of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

It seems like the ideal time to take Colorado, with them having a chance to finish it out on their home ice. The Avalanche got off to an unusual start in the first three games of this series, which saw them not be as dominant as many expected them to be.

However, it appears that the Avalanche have figured out something against this St. Louis Blues team since game 3 of the series, and that’s exactly what we’ll go with on Wednesday. Colorado has won games 3 and 4 5-2 and 6-3, respectively, which should be a strong sign of them dominating once again on Wednesday.

Bet Blues Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +205 -260 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

More NHL Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
News NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

NBA
NBA Player Props Bets Eastern Conference Finals Celtics vs Heat Game 5 May 25 2022

NBA Player Props Bets | Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 (May 25)

James Foglio  •  55s
News
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  44min
News
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 25
Jon Conahan  •  51min
News
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  58min
NBA
NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Celtics vs Heat Game 5 Picks and Odds May 25 2022
NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Picks and Odds (May 25)
James Foglio  •  1h
Betting Guides
One of the best State_x sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it simple for tennis fans to learn how to bet on the French Open in State_x with free bets and betting offers
How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In Oregon | OR UCL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  2h
Betting Guides
One of the best State_x sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it simple for tennis fans to learn how to bet on the French Open in State_x with free bets and betting offers
How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In Oregon | OR UCL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  2h
More News News