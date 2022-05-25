NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

On Wednesday, we’ll only have one Stanley Cup second-round playoff game that will provide us with the opportunity to cash. Check out our NHL picks and predictions for Wednesday’s games to help you make money.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 25)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL pick and prediction of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

It seems like the ideal time to take Colorado, with them having a chance to finish it out on their home ice. The Avalanche got off to an unusual start in the first three games of this series, which saw them not be as dominant as many expected them to be.

However, it appears that the Avalanche have figured out something against this St. Louis Blues team since game 3 of the series, and that’s exactly what we’ll go with on Wednesday. Colorado has won games 3 and 4 5-2 and 6-3, respectively, which should be a strong sign of them dominating once again on Wednesday.

